Over 20 Marvel actors join call to free Palestine’s Barghouti

More than 20 actors known for roles in Marvel films and related franchises have joined the “Free Marwan Now” campaign, calling for the release of 67-year-old Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, who has been held in an Israeli prison since 2002.

The campaign, launched by Barghouti’s family and supporters, has attracted backing from more than 200 figures from film, music, literature and other cultural fields. In a statement, the signatories expressed “grave concern” over his continued imprisonment, alleged violent mistreatment and denial of legal rights.

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“We call upon the United Nations and the Governments of the World to actively seek the release of Marwan Barghouti from Israeli prison,” the statement said.

The actors backing the appeal include Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Tatiana Maslany, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Don Cheadle and Daniel Brühl, all of whom have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

They are joined by Rebecca Hall, Zawe Ashton, May Calamawy, Emma Corrin and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Other signatories with roles in Marvel-related franchises include Hugo Weaving, Ian McKellen, Brian Cox, Elliot Page, Jason Flemyng, Riz Ahmed, Dan Stevens and Rob Delaney.

🚨 BREAKING: Marvel stars call for the release of Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti ✌️



"We express our grave concern at the continuing imprisonment of Marwan Barghouti, his violent mistreatment and denial of legal rights whilst imprisoned. We call upon the United Nations and… pic.twitter.com/MP5e388Equ — FreeMarwanNow (@FreeMarwanNow) August 20, 2026

Barghouti remains a prominent figure in Palestinian politics

A senior Fatah figure, Barghouti was arrested by Israeli forces in 2002 during the Second Intifada. In 2004, an Israeli court convicted him over attacks that killed five people and sentenced him to five life terms, along with an additional 40 years in prison. He has denied the charges.

He has remained an influential figure in Palestinian politics and has been viewed by supporters as a possible successor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

According to the campaign, Barghouti has been held in solitary confinement since 2023. Palestinian prisoner rights groups have also raised concerns about his treatment in custody.

Marwan Barghouti returns to jail after appearing before a Tel Aviv court in 2003. Photo: AFP

In August 2025, he appeared in a video showing Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confronting him inside a prison. The footage, one of his first public appearances in years, showed him looking visibly frail.

Barghouti was also among the Palestinian prisoners Hamas sought to include in proposed exchanges with Israel, but Israeli authorities have repeatedly refused to release him.