The Israeli army on Wednesday, sentenced three of its members after they were convicted of kidnapping and assaulting a Palestinian man in the West Bank.

This is a rare punishment by the army against members of its forces.

Four soldiers from the Golani Infantry Brigade took a Palestinian man into their military jeep during a routine patrol in the West Bank in April and took him to a secluded location where he was subsequently beaten and left with various injuries.

The two soldiers were sentenced to 60 days in prison, after they were convicted of assaulting a Palestinian man.

Another soldier was imprisoned to 40 days for exceeding his authority and endangering the Palestinian man’s life or health.

נגזר דינם של שלושה חיילים בעבירות אלימות כלפי פלסטיני.



The Israeli army said, the three soldiers along with fourth took a Palestinian man to a remote place and left him there, indicating that the soldiers abused him while driving using violence.

The trial of a fourth soldier, who is charged with aggravated assault and battery, threatening the Palestinian victim, abuse of power, abuse of power to the point of endangering life or health, obstruction of justice and inappropriate soldierly conduct, is still pending trial.