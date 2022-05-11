Israel launches tech project to improve combat soldiers’ capabilities

Tel Aviv: Israel has unveiled a project for developing innovative technologies to improve the capabilities of combat soldiers.

The infantry tech project, named as “The Edge of Tomorrow”, was unveiled by the Defence Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development and the defence company Elbit Systems, reports Xinhua news agency.

The various technologies in the project include augmented reality goggles, a computerized assault rifle system, a digital head-mounted display system, hostile fire detection technology, a location-tracking system in GPS denied environments, tactile sleeves for navigation and command transmittance, and a voice command system, the Ministry and the Elbit said in a joint statement.

The project aims to improve the combat soldiers’ survivability, transform their mission effectiveness, and strengthen the synergy between an individual soldier and the team, the statement said.

The project incorporates networked warfare technologies, including communications for the soldier and team level as well as Elbit applications for team and platoon levels, it added.