Israel leaves families permanently displaced in Syria’s Quneitra

Quneitra: Families in Syria’s southern Quneitra province remain permanently displaced after Israeli forces expanded their military presence in the region following the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024, according to a report published by Drop Site News.

The report documented accounts from residents who said Israeli forces entered villages in the border area, ordered families to leave and later established military positions nearby. Among those interviewed was Mohammed Al-Ali from Al-Hamidiya village, who said his family was given only minutes to evacuate. His home was demolished six months later along with 15 other houses in the village near a newly established military base.

⚡️ New from @DropSiteNews: “They Stole Our Home and Our Life”: Israel Permanently Displaces Syrians in Quneitra



The Israeli military has taken over land in southwest Syria, expelled residents, demolished homes, built new military bases, and conducted arrest sweeps.



Story by… — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) June 15, 2026

Displacement and detentions

According to the report, many displaced residents are now living with relatives or in neighbouring communities while uncertainty persists over whether they will be able to return. The report also cited a UN report, based on information provided by Syrian authorities, which stated that at least 250 Syrians have been arrested by Israeli forces since 2024, with around 50 reportedly remaining in detention.

Impact on livelihoods

Residents interviewed by the publication said access to farmland and grazing areas near military sites has been restricted, affecting agricultural activity in the predominantly rural province. The report also highlighted concerns over military patrols and raids, which residents said have contributed to a growing sense of insecurity across several villages.

Israel has said its operations in southern Syria are intended to prevent threats from Hezbollah and other Iran-linked groups. Syrian officials reject that justification, arguing that security matters in the province should be handled by Syrian authorities.

Rights groups raise concerns

Amnesty International said in May 2026 that at least 23 civilian buildings in Quneitra were destroyed or damaged during the six months following December 2024. The organisation said satellite imagery and witness testimony indicated that homes, gardens and adjacent farmland were affected despite no active hostilities being reported in the areas concerned.

Amnesty also identified nine Israeli military bases established in Quneitra and neighbouring Daraa since late 2024 and called for an international investigation into the destruction of civilian property, saying the demolitions could amount to violations of international humanitarian law.

The Israeli military’s deliberate destruction of civilian homes in Quneitra governorate in southern Syria since December 2024, with no absolute military necessity, should be investigated as war crimes. https://t.co/6tiisC6q5H — Amnesty MENA (@AmnestyMENA) May 14, 2026

Separately, the Syria-based Sijil Centre documented 205 alleged Israeli violations across Quneitra, Daraa and Damascus governorates during May, including incursions, detentions and shelling incidents, highlighting continuing security challenges facing communities in southern Syria.