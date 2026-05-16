Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended for 45 days amid regional tensions

As the US-Israeli war on Iran entered its 78th day on Saturday, May 16, Washington announced a 45-day extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire after negotiations with both sides in the US capital Washington.

US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the agreement included separate political and military discussions aimed at maintaining border stability and advancing diplomacy. Political meetings are scheduled for June 2 and 3, while defence officials from Israel and Lebanon are set to meet at the Pentagon on May 29.

On May 14 and 15, the United States hosted two days of highly-productive talks between Israel and Lebanon. The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress. The State Department will reconvene the political track of negotiations on June… pic.twitter.com/Dcs9NJDdN5 — Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) May 15, 2026

Lebanon welcomed the extension and called for stronger oversight mechanisms and US-backed guarantees to ensure compliance with the agreement. Lebanese officials said implementation must follow a clear and verifiable framework to avoid setbacks seen in earlier arrangements.

Also Read Trump says Iran ceasefire was ‘favour’ to Pakistan as West Asia tensions persist

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, described the talks as constructive and said Israel’s security would remain central during future negotiations.

Concluding 2 days of negotiations with Lebanese and American officials, I’m looking forward to the next steps.



The peace talks were frank and constructive, and are set to move forward on two tracks: security and political.



There will be ups and downs, but the potential for… https://t.co/JPcspMjWqv — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) May 15, 2026

The diplomatic breakthrough came despite continued violence. Lebanese authorities said Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people on Saturday.

Trump reviewing next steps on Iran

The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump has not decided whether to expand military action against Iran.

The report said American and Israeli forces are carrying out extensive preparations while the White House reviews possible scenarios for further escalation.

Israeli army reports false alert in Golan Heights

The Israeli military said warning sirens sounded in the Majdal Shams area of the occupied Golan Heights after a suspected hostile aircraft alert that was later determined to be false.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Iran invokes anti-colonial writings in criticism of US

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei quoted from Aime Cesaire’s *Discourse on Colonialism* in remarks directed at the United States, accusing Washington of destructive regional policies.

Tasnim publishes final note attributed to Mousavi

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency published a handwritten message attributed to Lieutenant General Abdolrahim Mousavi before his death during the opening phase of the conflict on February 28.

The note reflected on the temporary nature of power and material possessions.

Araghchi warns of financial impact in US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the conflict would increase economic strain inside the United States, citing rising Treasury yields and growing pressure on consumer borrowing and energy prices.

Americans are told that they must absorb rocketing costs of war of choice on Iran.



Put aside gas price hike and stock market bubble. Real pain begins when U.S. debt and mortgage rates start to jump. Auto loan delinquencies are already at 30+-year high.



This was all avoidable. pic.twitter.com/dhjcdzTOHc — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 15, 2026

Tehran criticises Bahrain-backed UN proposal

Iran’s mission to the United Nations accused Washington of overstating international support for a Bahrain-backed draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran warned countries supporting the proposal could bear responsibility if regional tensions intensify further.