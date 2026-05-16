Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended for 45 days amid regional tensions

As the US-Israeli war on Iran entered its 78th day on Saturday, May 16, Washington announced a 45-day extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire after negotiations with both sides in the US capital Washington.
US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the agreement included separate political and military discussions aimed at maintaining border stability and advancing diplomacy. Political meetings are scheduled for June 2 and 3, while defence officials from Israel and Lebanon are set to meet at the Pentagon on May 29.
Lebanon welcomed the extension and called for stronger oversight mechanisms and US-backed guarantees to ensure compliance with the agreement. Lebanese officials said implementation must follow a clear and verifiable framework to avoid setbacks seen in earlier arrangements.
Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, described the talks as constructive and said Israel’s security would remain central during future negotiations.
The diplomatic breakthrough came despite continued violence. Lebanese authorities said Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people on Saturday.
Trump reviewing next steps on Iran
The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump has not decided whether to expand military action against Iran.
The report said American and Israeli forces are carrying out extensive preparations while the White House reviews possible scenarios for further escalation.
Israeli army reports false alert in Golan Heights
The Israeli military said warning sirens sounded in the Majdal Shams area of the occupied Golan Heights after a suspected hostile aircraft alert that was later determined to be false.
No casualties or damage were reported.
Iran invokes anti-colonial writings in criticism of US
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei quoted from Aime Cesaire’s *Discourse on Colonialism* in remarks directed at the United States, accusing Washington of destructive regional policies.
Tasnim publishes final note attributed to Mousavi
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency published a handwritten message attributed to Lieutenant General Abdolrahim Mousavi before his death during the opening phase of the conflict on February 28.
The note reflected on the temporary nature of power and material possessions.
Araghchi warns of financial impact in US
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the conflict would increase economic strain inside the United States, citing rising Treasury yields and growing pressure on consumer borrowing and energy prices.
Tehran criticises Bahrain-backed UN proposal
Iran’s mission to the United Nations accused Washington of overstating international support for a Bahrain-backed draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran warned countries supporting the proposal could bear responsibility if regional tensions intensify further.