Trump says Iran ceasefire was ‘favour’ to Pakistan as West Asia tensions persist

US President Donald Trump on Frida, May 15, said he agreed to a ceasefire with Iran as a “favour” to Pakistan and ruled out any further bombing of the Gulf nation, amid continuing tensions across West Ai.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from China to the United States, Trump said the ceasefire — brokered by Pakistan on April 8 — was accepted at Islamabad’s request despite his own reservations.

“We did the ceasefire as a request from another nation. I would have really benefited from it, but we did it as a favour to Pakistan,” Trump said, praising Pakistan’s military leadership and prime minister.

VIDEO | Interacting with the media on board Air Force One while returning from his two-day China visit, US President Donald Trump said, “We really did the ceasefire at the request of other nations. I wouldn't have really been in favor of it, but we did it as a favor to Pakistan."… pic.twitter.com/qXw9GIEc49 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2026

The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, with hostilities pausing after the Pakistan-brokered truce came into effect.

Trump also said he would not support further strikes on Iran, signalling Washington’s preference for preserving the fragile ceasefire.

UAE rejects Iran’s allegations over role in conflict

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday rejected accusations by Iran that Abu Dhabi had played an active role in the ongoing conflict.

UAE Minister of State Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar condemned what he described as “attempts to justify Iranian terrorist attacks” targeting the UAE and other nations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier accused the UAE of being “directly involved” in aggression against Tehran and acting as an “active partner” in the US-Israeli campaign.

The UAE dismissed the claims and reaffirmed its commitment to regional stability and de-escalation.

Also Read Lack of trust in the US is biggest obstacle to talks, says Iranian FM Araghchi

Israel launches fresh strikes on Lebanon

Israel carried out fresh air strikes in southern Lebanon on Friday, targeting what the Israeli military described as Hezbollah infrastructure sites in ÿgʻ Tyre district.

“The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the area of Tyre in southern Lebanon,” the Israeli military said.

Lebanon’s health ministry said at least 37 people were wounded, including six hospital personnel, nine women and four children.

Ambulance centre hit in Harouf

Separate Israeli strikes on the town of Harouf reportedly destroyed an ambulance centre linked to the Islamic Health Authority and wounded at least two people, including paramedics.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said the strikes targeted a facility used for emergency response operations in the Nabatieh area.

UN says talks offer ‘critical opportunity’

The strikes came as Lebanese and Israeli envoys held a second day of peace talks in Washington aimed at ending cross-border hostilities.

United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza said diplomatic efforts offered a “critical opportunity” to stop the violence and move towards a political solution.

“Airstrikes and demolitions continue daily, with an unacceptable toll on civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Riza said.

Lebanon death toll rises despite ceasefire

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 2,951 people and injured 8,988 others across Lebanon.

The ministry said that since the US-brokered ceasefire came into effect in mid-April, at least 657 people had been killed and 1,444 injured despite the truce.

Iran proposes joint management of Strait of Hormuz

Attention also remained focused on the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic shipping route at the centre of tensions between Iran and the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was consulting with Oman on a mechanism for jointly managing the strait, arguing that the waterway falls within the territorial jurisdiction of both countries.

“This strait is located in the territorial waters of the two countries and there is no international water between them,” Araghchi said.

“The management of this route should be done by Iran and Oman.”

He added that safe passage would continue if “aggressions end”.

Iran says most vessels can pass through Strait

Araghchi reiterated that all vessels except those linked to countries “at war” with Iran would be allowed to pass through the strait.

“All vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz except those at war with us,” he said during his visit to New Delhi for the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting.

Iranian state television later reported that more vessels were being allowed through the strategic waterway under new protocols coordinated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The IRGC said the move showed that “many countries have accepted the new legal protocols” established by Iran in the region and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran assures India over maritime security

Araghchi said he had a “fruitful engagement” with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to securing the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Araghchi said Iran would continue its “historical duty as protector of security” in the waterway and assured “all friendly nations” of safe commercial passage.

He also said Tehran would welcome any “constructive role” by India in helping resolve the West Asia crisis.

VIDEO | Delhi: "All Indian seafarers safe in Gulf region; over 3,000 repatriated, ports operating normally", says Director of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Opesh Kumar.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LlpaUVbkGj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2026

China urges dialogue between Washington and Tehran

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday urged both Washington and Tehran to continue resolving disputes through dialogue and called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible”.

Analysts question China’s practical support

Some analysts questioned China’s practical commitment to de-escalation.

Craig Singleton, a senior fellow and China expert at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, told NBC News that Beijing’s support appeared largely rhetorical.

“The harder test is whether Beijing pressures Tehran, curbs Chinese purchases of Iranian oil, or helps Washington turn general language into observable outcomes,” Singleton said.

“So far, China appears willing to support de-escalation in principle, not carry Trump’s Iran policy in practice.”

Trump says only US and China can recover uranium

While travelling back from Beijing, Trump claimed that only the United States and China had the capability to recover Iran’s highly enriched uranium, which Washington believes remains buried beneath rubble following last year’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“They said the only one who can remove it is China or the US,” Trump told reporters.

Trump added that Iran had initially agreed to allow the material to be recovered before later withdrawing from the arrangement.

US says 75 vessels redirected during blockade

US Central Command released updated figures on its blockade operations in the region, saying 75 commercial vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz had been redirected since the blockade began.

It added that four vessels had been “disabled to ensure compliance”.

MH-60R Sea Hawk during US blockade operations in Arabian Sea. Photo: X

Trump weighs lifting sanctions on Chinese firms

Trump also said he was considering lifting sanctions imposed on Chinese companies purchasing Iranian oil and would make a decision soon.

Pakistan repatriates nationals from seized vessels

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad was repatriating 11 Pakistani nationals and 20 Iranian citizens from vessels seized by the United States on the high seas.

In a post on X, Dar said the individuals were travelling via Singapore and Bangkok to Islamabad, while the Iranian citizens would continue onwards to Iran.

He said all those repatriated were “in good health and high spirits”.

Alhamdolillah, I am pleased to share that we have been successful in the repatriation of 11 Pakistani nationals, alongside 20 nationals of our brotherly country Iran, through Singapore, who were aboard vessels seized in the high seas by the United States.



All individuals are in… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) May 15, 2026

The development comes amid continued maritime tensions between Washington and Tehran despite the ceasefire reached last month.

Spain defends Eurovision boycott over Gaza war

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defended Madrid’s decision to boycott the Eurovision final in Austria over Israel’s war in Gaza.

“In the face of illegal war and also genocide, silence is not an option,” Sanchez said in a video message posted on X.

“We cannot remain indifferent to what continues to happen in Gaza and in Lebanon.”

Sanchez added that Spain’s decision placed the country “on the right side of history”.