Lack of trust in the US is biggest obstacle to talks, says Iranian FM Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday, May 15, that Tehran’s lack of trust in the United States remained the biggest obstacle to diplomatic efforts amid ongoing regional tensions and fragile ceasefire negotiations.

Speaking during a press conference at the Iranian embassy in New Delhi, Araghchi said Iran was continuing to maintain the ceasefire despite its fragility in order to leave room for diplomacy, but stressed that Tehran would only engage in negotiations if Washington demonstrated seriousness.

“The current negotiations are faltering due to a lack of trust and the conflicting messages we are receiving from the Americans,” Araghchi said.

He added that Iran doubted Washington’s seriousness regarding negotiations and said Tehran would proceed with talks only if it sensed genuine intent from the US side.

Araghchi also warned that there were forces attempting to drag the United States into another war, while expressing hope that diplomacy and “wisdom” would ultimately prevail.

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill at least six

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli double-tap strike targeting a car in Nabatieh killed two men identified as Muhammad Ahmad Abu Zeid and Jamal Nour el-Din.

According to the agency, the two men had been in the area delivering food aid when the attack took place.

The strike also damaged three ambulances belonging to the Nabatieh Ambulance Service, completely destroying one vehicle, though ambulance crews were not injured.

Separately, NNA said at least four people were killed overnight in the town of Harouf after an Israeli warplane struck a house.

Iran says Hormuz open to friendly nations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz remained open, particularly for friendly countries, adding that ships were required to coordinate with Iranian naval forces to ensure safe passage.

He said many vessels had crossed the strait safely in recent days with Iranian assistance and insisted Tehran was not responsible for disruptions in the waterway.

Araghchi added that ending the “war of aggression” was the only solution to restoring normal shipping conditions and guaranteeing safe passage for all vessels.

Iran army vows to defend country ‘to the last drop of blood’

Iranian Army Commander Amir Hatami said the country’s armed forces would continue defending Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty “to the last drop of blood”, according to Tasnim news agency.

Hatami said the Iranian military would use “all its might” to protect the independence and political system of the Islamic Republic.

“The strength of faith confuses the enemy to the point that he makes mistakes in targeting his own aircraft,” Hatami said.

He added that Iran’s armed forces would continue what he described as their “sacred mission” until “complete victory” was achieved.

Trump says Iran can suspend nuclear programme for 20 years

US President Donald Trump said he would have “no objection” to Iran suspending its nuclear programme for 20 years, provided Tehran made a genuine commitment.

“I have no objection to Iran suspending its nuclear program for 20 years, but it must be a genuine commitment,” Trump said, according to Reuters.

Modi stresses free, safe Hormuz during UAE visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said maintaining a “free, open and safe” Strait of Hormuz was India’s highest priority as he held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Speaking during delegation-level talks in Abu Dhabi, Modi said the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia was being felt globally and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remained the best path to resolving crises.

PM Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during talks in Abu Dhabi. Photo: X

“Maintaining a free, open and safe Strait of Hormuz is our highest priority. In this regard, adherence to international law is essential,” Modi said during the meeting.

The Indian prime minister also strongly condemned recent attacks on the UAE and attempts to violate the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Also Read Trump warns of fresh Iran action as Israel goes on high alert

Iran says nuclear programme is peaceful

Araghchi reiterated that Iran’s nuclear programme was peaceful and said Tehran was prepared to confirm its peaceful nature.

He described the issue of enriched uranium as “very complex”, adding that Iran and the United States had agreed to postpone discussions on the matter to a later stage of negotiations.

According to Araghchi, any future agreement with Washington would need to be “specific and precise”.

Strait of Hormuz remains open, says Tehran

On maritime security, Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz remained open for passage except for ships belonging to countries “fighting” Iran.

He added that vessels crossing the strategic waterway must coordinate with Iranian military forces in order to ensure safe transit and avoid incidents.

Map highlighting the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

“When the aggression ends, everything will return to normal,” Araghchi said, adding that Tehran would work with Oman to ensure safe passage for ships.

Iranian media also reported that more than 30 commercial ships, including vessels linked to Chinese companies, safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz overnight.

UAE fast-tracks Fujairah oil pipeline to bypass Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will accelerate construction of a new oil pipeline aimed at doubling its export capacity through Fujairah by 2027, significantly expanding its ability to bypass the Strait of Hormuz amid growing regional tensions.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO), UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed directed the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to fast-track the West-East Pipeline project during an executive committee meeting on Friday.

The pipeline, which is currently under construction, is expected to become operational in 2027.

Once completed, the project will increase the UAE’s capacity to transport crude oil directly to the port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, reducing dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

US offers USD 15M reward over IRGC drone network

The regional developments coincided with a US announcement offering rewards of up to USD 15 million for information on six individuals allegedly linked to the drone-production wing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The US State Department said the individuals were associated with the Kimia Part Sivan Company (KIPAS), identified by Washington as part of the IRGC Quds Force’s drone operations.

Help us put a dent in the IRGC’s revenue stream.



Send us a tip on these bad boys, who manage this drone manufacturer. pic.twitter.com/gwt0jyUqfx — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) May 14, 2026

Israel warns villages in southern Lebanon

Israel’s military issued evacuation warnings for residents of five villages in southern Lebanon ahead of expected strikes targeting Hezbollah positions despite an existing ceasefire agreement.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire and warned that Israeli forces would respond “forcefully”.

Russia and China call for dialogue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for an immediate halt to the conflict involving Iran and stressed the importance of avoiding disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

China’s Foreign Ministry also urged all parties to pursue negotiations quickly, warning that the conflict had created serious regional repercussions and threatened global energy security.

Oil prices rise amid Hormuz fears

Oil prices climbed more than one percent amid continued concerns over shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy transit routes.

Brent crude futures rose above USD 106 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed above USD 102 per barrel as traders monitored developments in the Gulf region.

No military solution to conflict, says Iran’s Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there was “no military solution” to the ongoing conflict and urged the United States to recognise that force would not resolve the crisis, according to Press TV.

Speaking to Iranian state media, Araghchi said Washington had already tested military approaches more than once and had itself concluded that such strategies would not work.

He also accused the US of sending “mixed and contradictory signals” through public statements, interviews and changing policy positions.

Araghchi insisted Iran had not initiated the conflict and said Tehran’s actions were based on “legitimate self-defence”.

Photo: Twitter@araghchi

“As far as we are concerned, the Strait of Hormuz remains open, particularly for friendly nations,” he said, adding that any restrictions would apply only to “hostile actors”.

The Iranian foreign minister said vessels from friendly and other nations were required to coordinate their passage with Iranian military forces to avoid incidents and ensure safe transit through the strategic waterway.

Araghchi added that the only viable solution was a “complete end to this act of aggression”, saying Iran would guarantee safe passage for all shipping once hostilities ended.

Xi hosts Trump at historic Zhongnanhai garden

Chinese President Xi Jinping escorted US President Donald Trump through the gardens of Zhongnanhai ahead of a private lunch in Beijing, according to the Associated Press.

Xi highlighted centuries-old trees inside the historic compound and noted that former Chinese leaders Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai had lived there. He described the visit as a return of the hospitality Trump showed during Xi’s 2017 visit to Mar-a-Lago.