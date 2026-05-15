Trump warns of fresh Iran action as Israel goes on high alert

US President Donald Trump warned of possible renewed military action against Iran during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“I’m not going to be much more patient,” Trump said. “Any sane person would make a deal.”

Trump also claimed Iran had attempted to rebuild missile capabilities in recent weeks.

“Iran has probably dug up some missiles from underground,” he said. “We know exactly what they’re doing.”

The remarks came on Friday, May 15, as the US-Israeli war on Iran entered its 77th day amid heightened regional tensions.

Also Read Israel-Lebanon talks resume as Hormuz tensions deepen across region

Israel placed on high alert over possible escalation

Israeli officials said the country would remain on high alert through the weekend in anticipation of any American decision to escalate the conflict.

Officials added that any possible military action would be coordinated with the Israeli army.

Israel’s public broadcaster reported that Israeli and American military officials had discussed possible confrontation scenarios involving Iran during the past week.

Trump says Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons

In the same interview, Trump claimed Iran had been “militarily defeated” and said Washington had imposed a comprehensive blockade on the country.

“We will not allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, alleging Tehran would use such weapons against Israel, the Middle East and the United States if it acquired them.

Trump also said oil prices had risen only slightly despite the conflict and predicted they would fall again quickly.

Trump discusses Iran during China visit

Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping had assured him that Beijing would not supply military equipment to Iran.

According to Trump, Xi wanted the Strait of Hormuz to remain open and was unhappy with Iran’s attempts to impose fees on ships passing through the waterway.

Trump added that Xi supported efforts to reach an agreement with Tehran.

The two leaders were expected to conclude a two-day state visit in Beijing on Friday, marking Trump’s first visit to China since 2017.

China’s Foreign Ministry later said Xi explained the concept of “harmony among all beings” and respect for nature during Trump’s visit to Beijing’s Temple of Heaven.

Trump signals flexibility on Iran uranium issue

In the Fox News interview, Trump said he preferred the United States to take control of Iran’s enriched uranium, but added that storing it under international monitoring could also be acceptable.

The remarks marked a shift from Washington’s earlier insistence that the material be exported abroad.

Trump also described the current Iranian leadership as “more rational” than previous administrations.

Iran says pressure will strengthen Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran could not be defeated through military pressure.

“It should be clear to everyone that Iran cannot be defeated, and the more pressure it is subjected to, the stronger and more united it appears than before,” Araghchi said.

Iranian analyst Abbas Aslani said Tehran was closely monitoring developments in Beijing and discussions among BRICS foreign ministers as it explored alternatives in case negotiations with Washington collapsed.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Aslani said Iran’s immediate focus was to navigate the crisis while preventing the US from building international support for renewed pressure or actions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi calls on BRICS to oppose ‘US bullying’

At the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Araghchi urged countries to unite against what he described as “American bullying”.

“To virtually everyone in this room, our resistance against US bullying is not an unfamiliar battle,” Araghchi said.

He added that countries facing similar forms of coercion should work together to push such practices into the “dustbin of history”.

Obama defends 2015 Iran nuclear agreement

Former US President Barack Obama defended the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement during an interview with CBS.

Obama said the deal had successfully curbed Iran’s nuclear programme without triggering a broader regional conflict.

Former US President Barack Obama

“We got 97 percent of their enriched uranium out,” Obama said. “There’s no dispute that it worked.”

He added that the agreement was achieved “without firing a missile” or shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire talks described as ‘positive’

Talks between Israel and Lebanon over an expiring ceasefire were described by a senior US State Department official as “productive and positive”.

The official said discussions lasted throughout Thursday and were expected to continue for a second consecutive day.