US making unreasonable demands: Iran as Trump rejects Tehran’s reponse

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, on Monday, May 11, said the United States continues to make “unreasonable demands” and added that Tehran’s response to Trump’s proposal was “not excessive.”

Addressing the media following Trump’s rejection of the response, Baghaei said, “Is it excessive to demand an end to maritime piracy against Iranian ships? To demand the release of Iranian assets unjustly held in foreign banks for years under American pressure? Our proposal for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, is that excessive? Establishing security and peace across the entire region, including Lebanon, is that excessive?”

He said the “American side still insists on positions largely built and shaped by the Zionist regime, and continues to hold its one-sided stance and unreasonable demands.”

Baghaei later said, “Whenever we are forced to fight, we will fight and whenever there is room for diplomacy, we will seize that opportunity.”

“However, diplomacy has its own rules,” he said. “The decision will be based on our national interests, and Iran has proven that we are keen on safeguarding our people’s interests.”

Stability and security in the region have been “undermined,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

“What is of concern is the security of the region, any act of intervention which may undermine the stability of the region is rejected, regardless of the body or the party or the country that is interfering,” he said when asked about reports of Egypt sending jets to the UAE.

“Regional security and stability must be restored and maintained by way of raising the standards of mutual trust among the regional countries.”

He claimed that Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war with the US was a “legitimate demand.”

“Demanding an end to the war, lifting the blockade and piracy, and releasing Iranian assets that have been unjustly frozen in banks due to US pressure,” Baghaei said.

“Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and establishing security in the region and Lebanon were other demands of Iran, which are considered a generous and responsible offer for regional security.”

Hezbollah’s attacks forces Israeli military to retreat

Hezbollah said its fighters attacked an Israeli military unit inside a house in Baydar al-Faqani in Taybeh town, forcing its troops to retreat in Lebanon.

The Lebanese group said the military was attacked three times until an Israeli helicopter intervened to evacuate the wounded soldiers.

This comes as The Jerusalem Post reported that Israeli forces were struggling to counter First Person View (FPV) drones launched by Hezbollah. It noted that the Lebanese armed group had released footage of the drone targeting an Iron Dome battery on the northern border on Sunday.

Senior officials who visited southern Lebanon last week, according to the report, had “outlined several new pilot programmes to better identify and shoot down FPVs, but the military is still trying to catch up in real time.”

Hezbollah has been using special fibre optic threads that are attached to the drones to manually direct them and bypass Israeli jamming devices.

Man accused of spying for Mossad, CIA executed in Iran

Iranian officials have executed a man identified as Erfan Shakurzadeh, accused of spying for the US and Israeli intelligence, the state-run Mehr news agency reported.

Shakurzadeh was reportedly working with a scientific organisation in Iran, centred on the satellite field.

Israel bombs Lebanese towns, orders residents to flee

Hours after bombing Kfar Tebnit and Choukine towns in southern Lebanon, Israel issued a warning for residents to flee before more potential strikes.

Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, issued a fresh warning for residents of Ar-Rihan (Jezzine), Kfar Reman, Arab Salim, al-Jumayjumah, Qlayaa (Western Bekaa), Jarjouaa, al-Numairiyah, Machghara, and Harouf.