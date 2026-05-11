Trump says Iran’s response to end war ‘totally unacceptable’

US President Donald Trump on Monday, May 11, rejected Iran’s reply to a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, calling Tehran’s response “totally unacceptable” amid continuing tensions across the Middle East.

On the 73rd day of the US-Israeli war on Iran, Trump said he had reviewed the message delivered through Pakistani mediation but offered no details about the contents of the Iranian response.

Also Read Iran sends proposal to US through Pakistan to end war

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump rejects Iran’s response to US peace proposal.

The message from Tehran was delivered through Pakistani mediation amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict.

Iranian state media said Tehran had sought an immediate cessation of fighting along with assurances over maritime safety in the Strait of Hormuz. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Iranian position did not satisfy Washington’s expectations concerning Tehran’s nuclear commitments.

The latest developments underscored growing international concern over the widening conflict and its potential impact on regional security, energy supplies and global shipping routes.

Iran rejects US proposal as ‘surrender to Trump’s greed’

Iranian state media defended Tehran’s latest response to Washington after US President Donald Trump dismissed the proposal as “totally unacceptable”.

In a statement shared on Telegram, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB said Tehran’s reply “emphasises the fundamental rights of the Iranian nation” and accused the United States of demanding “surrender to Trump’s greed”.

According to IRIB, Tehran’s proposal called for war reparations from the United States, recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of sanctions. The broadcaster also said Iran demanded the release of frozen Iranian assets held abroad as part of any agreement to end the conflict.

Two more oil tankers crossed Hormuz with trackers off

Two additional crude tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz last week with their tracking systems switched off amid fears of possible Iranian attacks, according to Kpler shipping data cited by Reuters.

The VLCC Basrah Energy loaded around 2 million barrels of Upper Zakum crude from ADNOC’s Zirku terminal on May 1 before leaving the Strait on May 6, the report said.

Shipping data showed the Panama-flagged tanker later unloaded its cargo at Fujairah Oil Tanker Terminals on May 8.

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks on UAE, Qatar and Kuwait

Saudi Arabia on Monday denounced attacks targeting the territories and waters of the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, calling them “treacherous”.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for all measures taken by Gulf states to maintain their security and stability.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات الاستهدافات الغادرة للأراضي والمياه الإقليمية لكلٍّ من دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ودولة قطر ودولة الكويت، مجددةً وقوف المملكة مع كافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها الدول الخليجية الشقيقة لحماية أمنها… pic.twitter.com/7tG8tHYFqa — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) May 10, 2026

Brent crude tops USD 105

Oil prices climbed in Asian trading on Monday amid renewed uncertainty over efforts to end the Iran conflict.

Brent crude rose 3.8 per cent to USD 105.20 per barrel, while US crude futures gained 4 per cent to USD 99.30.

Energy markets have remained volatile since the war began, with Brent crude staying above USD 100 per barrel since the April 8 ceasefire.

Netanyahu says Israel should phase out US military aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel wants to gradually end its reliance on US military assistance over the next decade.

Speaking to CBS’s 60 Minutes, Netanyahu said Israel had “come of age” and should move from dependence on aid to a broader partnership with Washington.

Benjamin Netanyahu

The United States currently provides Israel with USD 3.8 billion annually in military aid under an agreement that runs until 2028.