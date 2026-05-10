Iran sends proposal to US through Pakistan to end war

Iran on Sunday, May 10, submitted its response to a United States proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, with Tehran emphasising a permanent halt to hostilities and maritime security in the Gulf, according to Iranian state media reports.

The response was delivered through Pakistani mediators, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported, describing the proposal as an initial framework centred on ending the war rather than addressing wider political disputes at this stage.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said the proposal calls for an end to fighting “on all fronts, especially Lebanon”, where Israeli attacks have continued despite a ceasefire agreement reached earlier this year.

The diplomatic move comes amid rising tensions in the region and concerns over shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

Sources cited by Reuters said mediation efforts are currently aimed at securing an initial agreement to halt fighting while broader negotiations continue on unresolved issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme.

Israeli shelling reported in southern Lebanon

Israeli forces carried out intermittent shelling on the town of Habbouch in Lebanon’s Nabatieh governorate on Sunday, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

The report said the attacks also reached the outskirts of the nearby town of Mayfadoun.

CENTCOM says dozens of vessels redirected during Hormuz blockade

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces have redirected 58 commercial vessels and disabled four others since the naval blockade targeting Iran began in April.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said the blockade remains “fully enforced” and is aimed at preventing ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports.

The command added that more than 20 warships are currently involved in operations linked to the blockade in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy transit routes.

USS John Finn (DDG 113) sails behind USS Milius (DDG 69), USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7), and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Arabian Sea.



Over 20 U.S. warships are enforcing the blockade against Iran. CENTCOM forces have redirected 61 commercial vessels and disabled 4 to… pic.twitter.com/gG9B2K5c9p — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 10, 2026

South Korean-operated vessel hit in Hormuz

A bulk carrier operated by South Korean shipping company HMM was struck by an unidentified object in the Strait of Hormuz on May 4, South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Sunday following an on-site inspection.

The ministry said the object hit the stern of the vessel, which had been stranded in the strategic waterway. No further details about the object or the extent of the damage were immediately disclosed.

Iran’s supreme leader holds reported meeting with top commander

Iranian state television said on Sunday that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had met military central command chief Ali Abdollahi and issued new directives related to ongoing operations, AFP reported.

State media did not specify when the meeting took place. Khamenei has remained largely out of public view since succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei, in March and has communicated mainly through written statements.

Drone attacks raise tensions across Gulf

Multiple drone incidents were reported across the Gulf on Sunday, including an attack on a cargo vessel sailing towards Qatar, amid escalating regional tensions, AFP reported.

Iran warned the United States that it would respond more forcefully to any future strikes, signalling a tougher stance after weeks of unrest.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accused Tehran of being behind an attack targeting its territory. If confirmed, it would be only the second reported strike on a Gulf country since a ceasefire took effect last month.