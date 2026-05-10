Iran says ‘clock is ticking’ for US interests amid Hormuz tensions

Iran on Sunday, May 10, escalated its rhetoric against the United States and countries supporting American sanctions, warning that the “clock is ticking” for US interests as tensions continue to rise around the Strait of Hormuz.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s Foreign Policy and National Security Committee, said Tehran would respond forcefully to any action targeting Iranian vessels.

“Any aggression against our vessels will be met with a heavy and decisive Iranian response against American vessels and bases,” Rezaei wrote on X.

از امروز خویشتن‌داری ما تمام شد، هر تعرضی به شناورهای ما، با پاسخ سنگین و قاطع ایران به شناورها و پایگاه‌های آمریکایی مواجه خواهد شد.

ساعت در گذر زمان و به ضرر آمریکایی‌هاست به نفعشان هست که حماقت نکنند و خود را در باتلاقی که افتاده‌اند بیشتر فرو نبرند،

بهترین راه، تسلیم شدن و… — ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) May 10, 2026

He added that Washington should avoid “acting foolishly” and accept what he described as a “new regional order”.

Iranian Army spokesperson Amir Akraminia separately warned that countries enforcing US sanctions against Iran could face difficulties navigating through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Akraminia also said Iran’s adversaries would face “new weapons”, “new methods of warfare” and “new arenas of war” if the country came under attack again.

US military disables Iranian tankers

The warnings came after the US military said it disabled two Iranian-flagged oil tankers during a confrontation near the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) identified the vessels as M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda, saying the ships were prevented from entering Iranian ports as part of ongoing blockade operations targeting Tehran.

The confrontation added to growing concerns over shipping security in Gulf waters and the potential impact on global energy supplies.

Unknown projectile strikes ship near Qatar

A bulk carrier was hit by an unidentified projectile off the coast of Qatar early Sunday, according to AFP.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said the vessel was struck about 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha.

“There was a small fire that has been extinguished, there are no casualties. There is no reported environmental impact,” the agency said.

The incident came shortly after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened to target US vessels operating in the region.

Qatar LNG carrier crosses Strait of Hormuz after 14-hour

Despite mounting tensions, a liquefied natural gas carrier from Qatar successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz in what appeared to be the first export transit through the route since the conflict began on February 28.

Tracking data cited by Bloomberg and Marine Traffic showed the vessel Al Kharaitiyat departed from Ras Laffan and was heading towards Pakistan’s Port Qasim.

The carrier reportedly disappeared from public tracking systems for nearly 14 hours while travelling near Iran’s Qeshm Island before reappearing in the Gulf of Oman.

Hostile drones detected over Kuwait

Kuwait’s armed forces said several hostile drones were detected in the country’s airspace early Sunday and were handled according to military procedures.

The development came as Washington awaited Tehran’s response to a proposal aimed at ending the conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and limiting Iran’s nuclear programme.

Saudi Aramco profits jump amid oil market disruption

Regional instability continued to affect global energy markets, with Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings fuelled by stronger crude prices and increased sales.

Aramco said first-quarter net income for 2026 reached 120.13 billion Saudi riyals (USD 32.04 billion), compared with 95.68 billion riyals (USD 25.51 billion) during the same period last year.

Chief executive Amin Nasser said the conflict had removed nearly one billion barrels of oil from global supply chains over the past two months.

Bernie Sanders questions war spending

Independent US Senator Bernie Sanders accused the Trump administration of downplaying the financial impact of the Iran war.

Sanders said the conflict could eventually cost more than USD 1 trillion, rejecting the administration’s estimate of USD 25 billion.

Meanwhile, internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks said Iran’s internet blackout entered its 72nd day, with international connectivity still heavily restricted.

Iran reacts to Karoline Leavitt announcement

Iran also responded to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announcing the birth of her daughter.

Tehran congratulated Leavitt while also referring to the Minab school strike, which Iranian authorities allege killed dozens of children.

Congratulations to you. Children are innocent and lovable. Those 168 children that your boss killed in the school in Minab, and you justified, were also children. When you kiss your baby, think of the mothers of those children. https://t.co/uhypZFhRRf — IRI Embassy in Armenia (@iraninyerevan) May 9, 2026

Israeli operations continue in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said it intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” in southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops are currently operating.

Israel also said it struck more than 40 Hezbollah-linked infrastructure sites over the weekend and killed 10 Hezbollah fighters.

Lebanese authorities, however, reported that Israeli strikes killed at least 24 people on Saturday, including displaced civilians and children in the town of Saksakiyeh.

Qatar calls for dialogue and mediation

Diplomatic efforts continued as Qatar’s Prime Minister met the US Secretary of State to discuss regional developments and mediation efforts involving Pakistan.

According to a statement from Qatar, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of dialogue and peaceful negotiations to address the roots of the crisis and achieve lasting regional stability.