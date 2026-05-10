Iran warns of ‘heavy assault’ on US assets over tanker attacks

Iran has warned of a “heavy assault” against American assets in the Middle East if its oil tankers or commercial vessels are further targeted amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Any further aggression” against Iranian oil tankers and commercial ships would result in a “heavy assault against one of the American centres in the region,” the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval command said.

Iranian state television also quoted the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force as saying that missiles and drones had been locked onto US targets across the region and were awaiting orders to launch.

“We are awaiting the order to fire,” the commander said.

The threat comes on the 72nd day of the US-Israeli war on Iran on Sunday, May 10, following days of intermittent confrontations near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

The remarks came amid growing international focus on Tehran’s expected response to recent US proposals intended to end the war.

Speaking to reporters, US President Donald Trump said Iran appeared willing to reach an agreement and that Washington anticipated a reply shortly.

Israel orders ev.acuations in southern Lebanon ahead of new strikes.

Israel ordered evacuations in nine towns in southern Lebanon before carrying out fresh strikes and demolitions up to 10km inside Lebanon’s “yellow zone”.

Iran seeks control over Hormuz internet cables

h Iran is reportedly moving to tighten control over seven undersea internet cables passing through the Strait of Hormuz, potentially requiring foreign operators to seek permission and pay fees for their use.

Iran’s state-run Tasnim News Agency said the submarine fibre-optic cables are crucial for global data traffic and carry more than $10 trillion in financial transactions each day.

Putin says Russia ready to store Iran’s enriched uranium

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is prepared to transport and store Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium as part of efforts linked to the ongoing conflict.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Putin said Russia had previously transferred enriched uranium out of Iran in 2015 and was ready “to repeat this experience”.

He added that parties involved in the negotiations had initially agreed to move the uranium outside Iran, but disagreements later emerged between Washington and Tehran over where it should be stored.

Putin said Russia would continue contacts with both the United States and Iran and expressed hope that the conflict would end “as quickly as possible”.

Report claims Iran war straining Trump-Netanyahu ties

The Guardian reported that divisions are increasingly emerging between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump over the stalled war involving Iran.

According to the report, public statements projecting close coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv conceal rising mistrust and political disagreements behind the scenes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, December 29, 2025. Photo: AP

The newspaper said Trump had grown increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu by the end of March as the conflict became a political and strategic burden.

Qatar, Saudi ministers discuss Iran ceasefire, regional stability

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on regional tensions and efforts to maintain stability.

.In a post on X, the Qatari minister said the discussion covered bilateral relations and developments surrounding the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as well as ongoing de-escalation efforts aimed at strengthening regional security and stability.

Putin hopes Iran conflict ends soon, warns all sides would suffer

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he hoped the conflict involving Iran would end as soon as possible, warning that continued fighting would harm all sides involved.

Putin said that if the conflict persisted, “everyone would lose out”, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill at least 17

Israeli drone and air strikes across Lebanon killed at least 17 people on Saturday, including a man and his 12-year-old daughter, according to Lebanese state media and the Health Ministry.

Three drone strikes targeting vehicles south of Beirut left four people dead, while additional air raids in southern Lebanon caused further casualties.

The attacks marked another escalation despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that took effect on April 17. Both sides have continued near-daily exchanges of fire since the truce began.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said two strikes hit the highway between Beirut and Sidon, injuring several people, while another strike on a road towards the Chouf region killed three people.

Iran urges public to cut electricity and gas use

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged citizens to reduce electricity and gas consumption after a US blockade disrupted shipments into the country, according to Iranian state media.

“In the current situation, we must prevent pressure on the country’s energy grid through public participation and consumption management,” Pezeshkian said.

Iranian authorities have called for lower energy use as tensions with the United States continue to affect supplies and infrastructure.

Syria voices support for Bahrain after IRGC-linked arrests

Syria has expressed support for Bahrain after authorities announced the arrest of 41 people allegedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to Syria’s state news agency SANA, Damascus affirmed its backing for Bahrain’s security and stability. Egypt and Kuwait also voiced support earlier.

Israel operated secret base in Iraq during Iran war

Israel reportedly operated a covert military base in Iraq to support air operations against Iran during the ongoing conflict, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The report said the outpost was used by Israeli special forces and served as a logistical hub for air missions. It also claimed Israeli forces struck Iraqi troops who allegedly came close to uncovering the secret site.

Iranian player withdraws from final over Israeli opponent

Hana Shabanpour, a 16-year-old Iranian junior tennis player, withdrew from the final of a J60 tennis tournament in Turkiye rather than face an Israeli opponent, according to Iranian media reports.

Iran’s ISNA news agency said the move was made in protest against Israel’s actions towards Palestinians. Iranian athletes have previously refused to compete against Israelis in several international sporting events.