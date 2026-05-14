Israel-Lebanon talks resume as Hormuz tensions deepen across region

Israeli and Lebanese officials resumed direct negotiations in Washington on Thursday, May 14, as instability across the Middle East continued to intensify amid renewed violence in Lebanon, mounting security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz and escalating rhetoric surrounding Iran.

The two-day discussions at the US State Department involve senior diplomats from Israel, Lebanon and the United States and are aimed at preventing further deterioration along the Israel-Lebanon border after months of cross-border hostilities involving Hezbollah.

Diplomatic sources told AFP that the talks began shortly after 9am local time and will continue through Friday.

The meetings come amid sustained tensions along the border despite ongoing ceasefire efforts and international mediation.

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Pezeshkian praises Iranian unity amid reconstruction efforts

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the country’s unity and national solidarity would help Iran overcome current challenges and rebuild following the conflict.

In a video shared on social media, Pezeshkian said the Iranian people had shown that “the way to overcome challenges is through national solidarity”.

“Just as they stood together during the forty-day war, they will also pass through the era of reconstruction with empathy and unity,” he said.

مردم ایران نشان دادند راه گذر از مشکلات، همبستگی ملی است و همانگونه که در جنگ چهل روزه کنار هم ایستادند، دوران بازآفرینی را هم با همدلی و وفاق پشت سر خواهند گذاشت. من از همه مردم برای این میزان موقعیت‌شناسی، فداکاری، ایثار و تلاش سپاسگزارم، ایران را با هم می‌سازیم.#ایران_سپاس pic.twitter.com/l69HEaPekX — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) May 14, 2026

Israeli strike hits southern Lebanon

Lebanese state media reported that an Israeli attack on the town of Zrarieh in southern Lebanon killed at least one person and injured two others on Thursday.

The strike highlighted continuing instability in the region as negotiations proceeded in Washington.

UNICEF reports growing child casualties

UNICEF said at least 200 children have been killed and 806 injured in Lebanon since fighting resumed on March 2.

The agency added that 59 children were killed or wounded during the past week despite a ceasefire announced in April.

“Children in Lebanon continue to be at the sharp end of ongoing violence, displacement, and exposure to traumatic events,” UNICEF said.

At least 59 children have been reportedly killed or injured in Lebanon in the past week despite the agreed ceasefire.



Ongoing violence and displacement is pushing over 770,000 children towards chronic mental health conditions.



Learn more: https://t.co/lUbwI2D5VG — UNICEF (@UNICEF) May 13, 2026

India-bound LPG tankers transit Strait of Hormuz

Two India-bound liquefied petroleum gas tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions surrounding maritime security in the Gulf.

The crossings took place as concerns continued over disruptions to global shipping and energy routes.

India condemns attack on cargo ship near Oman

An Indian-flagged cargo vessel reportedly sank near the Omani coast after an explosion close to the Strait of Hormuz.

India described the targeting of commercial shipping as “unacceptable” and warned against threats to maritime navigation and trade.

The Ministry of External Affairs said all crew members aboard the MSV Haj Ali were rescued safely by Omani authorities.

Iran permits selected Chinese vessels through waterway

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that Tehran has started allowing some Chinese vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under agreed operational arrangements.

Iranian officials also said dozens of commercial ships had moved through the corridor during the previous 24 hours.

US naval operations continue in Gulf waters

US Central Command said American naval forces had redirected 70 commercial vessels and disabled four others during operations linked to the US blockade in the area.

The statement reflected growing competition over control and security in the strategic maritime corridor.

US Navy Sea Hawk helicopter lands on USS Truxtun in Arabian Sea.

Oil prices ease after shipping movement resumes

Oil prices fell slightly on Thursday after Iranian state media reported increased vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters said crude prices declined from an earlier high of USD 107.13 per barrel to about USD 105.03.

Rubio says Washington is not relying on Beijing

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was not seeking China’s assistance in handling tensions involving Iran despite recent discussions between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Rubio said both governments opposed militarisation of the Strait of Hormuz and rejected the idea of imposing tolls on maritime traffic.

He also cautioned Tehran against attempting to use divisions within US politics during negotiations.

SECRETARY RUBIO: President Trump raised the issue of Iran with China and it was important.



The Chinese side said they are not in favor of militarizing the Strait of Hormuz and are not in favor of a tolling system, and that's our position. pic.twitter.com/9JYpbvztd8 — Department of State (@StateDept) May 14, 2026

US military says Iran’s capabilities reduced

Admiral Brad Cooper told a Senate committee that Iran’s missile systems, naval assets, drones and military infrastructure had sufferùed substantial damage.

He said Tehran’s ability to threaten regional allies and US interests had been significantly weakened.

Bloomberg reported that Cooper stated more than 90 percent of Iran’s naval mine stockpile had been destroyed through hundreds of airstrikes.

The admiral nevertheless said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard still retains major influence within the country.

CENTCOM chief says command was formed in response to Iran threat

US Central Command Commander Brad Cooper told lawmakers during a Senate hearing that the military body was created “in direct response to threats posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Cooper made the remarks while defending ongoing US military operations and maritime deployments in the Middle East, saying Iran’s military capabilities and regional influence had been significantly weakened in recent months.

Iran rejects threats and calls for diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed renewed warnings from the United States and Israel, saying Tehran would not submit to military pressure.

Speaking to the IRNA news agency, Araghchi said disputes involving Iran cannot be resolved through force and insisted diplomatic engagement remained the only solution.

Iran urges BRICS to oppose Western pressure

Araghchi also urged BRICS countries to condemn what he described as violations of international law by the United States and Israel.

He called on member nations to resist “western hegemony” and support multilateral approaches to regional disputes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Saudi Arabia explores non-aggression proposal

Saudi Arabia is reportedly examining a regional non-aggression initiative involving Iran aimed at easing tensions and preventing wider conflict in the Middle East, according to reports citing the Financial Times.

The proposal reflects growing diplomatic efforts to stabilise the Gulf region.

Fire extinguished aboard Kuwaiti oil tanker

Authorities said a fire aboard the Kuwaiti crude oil tanker Al Salmi had been extinguished after the vessel was reportedly struck while anchored near Dubai Port earlier this week.

Reuters reported that the incident damaged the tanker’s hull and triggered concerns over a potential oil spill.

Israel plans legal action against The New York Times

Israel announced plans to pursue legal action against The New York Times after the newspaper published an opinion article alleging sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused the publication of spreading defamatory allegations.

The article by columnist Nicholas Kristof cited testimonies alleging abuse by Israeli soldiers and prison personnel.

The newspaper defended the piece, stating that it was based on extensive reporting and witness accounts.