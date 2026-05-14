Indian-flagged vessel attacked off Oman’s coast, crew rescued

India’s Ministry of External Affairs informed that an Indian-flagged vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman on Wednesday, May 12, thanking the Omani authorities for rescuing its crew members.

Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared an official statement, calling the attack “unacceptable.”

“We deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted,” the statement read.

It reiterated that “targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided.”

Hormuz open to all commercial ships if they cooperate: Araghchi at BRICS

Iranian FM Araghchi addressing the BRICS meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, May 14 (Source: X)

While the US-Iran talks to end the war hang in the balance, foreign ministers from the BRICS nations began a two-day meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, May 14, to discuss the growing global economic uncertainty caused by the war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi addressed the 10-nation meeting, drawing attention to the war on his nation. From Tehran’s perspective, the Strait of Hormuz is open to all commercial ships as long as they coordinate with Iran’s naval forces, he said.

“As you have all witnessed, my country has within the span of less than a year twice been subjected to brutal and unlawful aggression by the United States and Israel,” Araghchi said.

“The attacks on my people have been justified with false claims that run counter to the informed assessments of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and even America’s own intelligence community.

“The truth is that Iran – like many other independent nations – is the victim of illegal expansionism and warmongering. These are ugly things which have no place in today’s world,” he said.

“Those who pursue reckless adventures may believe it furthers their geopolitical interests. But as consumers and governments around the world now sense and understand, regional instability is a lose-lose proposition for all sides – including the aggressors,” he added.

BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, May 14 (Source: PTI)

BRICS brings together diplomats from the founding member states, Brazil, Russia, India, and China, along with newer member countries. It comes as the war in Iran has disrupted global energy supplies and driven up oil prices and coincides with US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is also attending. China is represented by Ambassador Xu Feihong, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi remains in the Chinese capital during Trump’s visit.

BRICS was formed as a grouping of major emerging economies seen as a counterbalance to Western-led institutions and sought to expand its influence for a larger role in the global order long dominated by the US and its Western allies.

Ship reported seized off coast of UAE, heading toward Iran

A ship anchored off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates has been seized and is heading toward Iranian territorial waters, the British military said Thursday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said it received reports that the vessel was taken by unauthorised personnel while anchored 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) northeast of the UAE port of Fujairah, near the Strait of Hormuz.

UKMTO did not name the ship and said it is investigating.

Fujairah is an important oil export terminal and the UAE’s main port outside of the Persian Gulf. It has been repeatedly attacked during the war with Iran.

India-bound LPG carriers pass Hormuz

Two India-bound liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers are reported to have passed the Strait of Hormuz amid reports of an attack on an Indian vessel off the coast of Oman.

The two LPG carriers add to a recent increase in energy shipments through the waterway, even as the US and Iran’s respective restrictions are being enforced.

The LPG carriers were identified as Symi and NV Sunshine. The NV Sunshine loaded LPG at the Ruwais refinery in the UAE, with its last reported location showing east of Iran’s Larak Island early Thursday, and Mangalore, Karnataka as its destination.

Transporting fuel from Qatar’s Ras Laffan, the Symi is heading towards Kandla in Gujarat.

Series of small tremors shocks Iran, renews concerns of major seismic activity

A series of small earthquakes struck east of Tehran overnight, Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday. The nine tremors recorded over a single night were felt near the Mosha fault, one of Iran’s most active seismic zones.

It has renewed concerns among residents and experts that the country’s capital could be dealt with a major seismic disaster, as repeated activity has been reported.

One of the earthquakes was recorded at 4.6 magnitude, state media reported, adding that the mild tremor didn’t cause injuries or material damage.

Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Crude oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 14 to Rs 9,725 per barrel in futures trade, as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for June delivery traded higher by Rs 14 or 0.14 per cent at Rs 9,725 per barrel in 3,577 lots.

Analysts said the rise of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 0.51 per cent higher at USD 101.54 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.53 per cent to USD 106.19 per barrel in New York.

Gold futures inches up as investors track Trump-Xi talks

Gold prices rose marginally by 0.21 per cent in futures trade on Thursday as traders tracked ongoing talks between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal for June delivery rose by Rs 334, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 1,62,520 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,220 lots.

The metal had surged by Rs 8,744, or nearly 6 per cent, to settle at Rs 1,62,186 per 10 grams in the previous session following the government’s decision to raise import duties on precious metals.

The duty hike follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for curbs on gold purchases, along with other austerity measures, to reduce avoidable foreign-exchange expenditure.

US State Sec Rubio defends war, says Iran was developing a massive arsenal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses media

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that Tehran was building a massive arsenal as a precursor to a nuclear weapon, which Iran has repeatedly denied trying to acquire.

“Iran was building up a conventional capability, where they would have so many missiles and so many drones, that they could overwhelm anyone’s defences,” Rubio told Fox News.

“They were going to have so many drones and missiles that no one could attack Iran, because the result would be catastrophic for the region – and once they had that immunity, then they would break out towards a weapon,” he claimed.

Trump said, “That’s impossible”, he added.

Israeli air strikes hit Lebanese towns, 9 injured

A series of overnight Israeli attacks, combined with early morning strikes, have targeted several locations across Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

According to the Lebanese news agency, the airstrikes on residential neighbourhoods in the Zibqin area injured nine people, including four women. The victims were evacuated to hospitals in Tyre. Separately, a raid on the town of Aaitit reportedly caused more casualties.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launched secret airstrikes on Iran during war: Report

In Ture district, warplanes targeted al-Mansouri, simultaneously launching heavy artillery shelling in the area along with al-Haniya and al-Qulayla.

Additional attacks were reported near the Litani River, specifically an area beneath Beufort Castle, which was built during the 12th-Century Crusader era.

Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment on the village of Yohmor in southern Lebanon, behind the 12th-century Crusader-era Beaufort Castle, on May 6, 2026 (Source: AFP)

Iran-linked ‘shadow fleet’ exploiting maritime loophole to transfer oil, Malaysia says

Malaysia’s maritime agency says Iranian-linked tankers are exploiting “jurisdictional gaps” to conduct ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned oil near its waters, rejecting allegations that authorities ignored a long-running trade allowing Iran to evade US sanctions.

US-based advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) and shipping industry observers say waters near Malaysia’s southern Johor state have become a key hub for ship-to-ship transfers involving Iran’s “shadow fleet,” aging tankers that often operate with disabled tracking systems, false identities and opaque ownership structures to conceal the origins of crude bound largely for China.

The area, known as the Eastern Outer Port Limits, or EOPL, in the South China Sea is about 70 kilometres off Johor. It lies along one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes and is about halfway between Iran and China, which buys about 90 per cent of Iranian oil.

Iranian oil flows despite a US blockade

Clandestine high-seas transfers from Iranian-linked tankers have persisted for years, allowing Tehran to sell its crude while offering buyers plausible deniability about the oil’s source.

While not illegal, Malaysia discourages unsanctioned transfers outside designated areas, where such operations can be supervised, as they greatly increase the likelihood of a spill, involve aging vessels and are carried out far from ports where mistakes could be more easily contained.

Despite a US blockade of Iranian ports that started in mid-April, UANI said it has tracked Iranian-linked tankers still operating, though it is not clear how many are now getting through.

As of Tuesday, two dozen Iranian-linked tankers tracked by UANI were anchored or loitering near the EOPL area used for transfers off Johor, though it was not clear how many had sailed before the blockade began.