Vance says US-Iran talks making progress as UAE denies Netanyahu’s secret visit

As the US-Israeli war on Iran entered its 76th day on Thursday, May 14, US Vice President JD Vance said Washington was making progress in negotiations with Tehran, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rejected claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a secret visit to the Gulf nation.

Speaking to reporters, Vance said the main issue was whether ongoing diplomacy would meet President Donald Trump’s “red line” that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.

He said the US remained focused on a diplomatic pathway and described the current engagement with Tehran as active and intensive.

UAE rejects Netanyahu visit reports

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed reports that Netanyahu had secretly travelled to the country during Operation “Roar of the Lion” and met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The response came after Netanyahu’s office claimed the visit had produced a “historic breakthrough” in ties between Israel and the UAE.

Prime Minister's Office Statement:



In the midst of Operation Roaring Lion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 13, 2026

In a statement, the UAE said reports about a visit by Netanyahu or the reception of an Israeli military delegation were unfounded, adding that relations established under the Abraham Accords were public and not based on hidden arrangements.

الإمارات تنفي ما يتم تداوله بشأن زيارة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي أو استقبال وفد عسكري إسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/rl5XSzX2RG — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) May 13, 2026

Iran issues warning over Israel ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded after the reports surfaced, warning that any country cooperating with Israel against Iran would face consequences.

In a post on X, Araghchi said Iran’s security agencies had previously warned the leadership about efforts to create divisions alongside Israel.

He described hostility towards Iran as a “foolish gamble” and called cooperation with Israel against Tehran “unforgivable”.

Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran's security services long ago conveyed to our leadership.



Enmity with the Great People of Iran is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in doing so: unforgivable.



Those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 13, 2026

Iran welcomes Indian initiative to end war

Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran would support any Indian initiative aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia and restoring regional stability.

Speaking in New Delhi ahead of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, Gharibabadi said India, as BRICS chair, had maintained an impartial position during the crisis.

He also said Iran was prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifted its naval blockade, removed sanctions, released Iranian funds and ended the war.

Strait of Hormuz tensions raise oil concerns

Iran’s mission to the United Nations rejected a proposed US-backed resolution threatening sanctions over Tehran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Washington of attempting to justify unlawful measures against Iran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was urging China to pressure Iran into reversing its actions in the strategic waterway.

The International Energy Agency warned that disruptions linked to the conflict could reduce global oil supply by 3.9 million barrels per day this year, increasing fears of further energy price shocks.

Lebanon strikes continue despite ceasefire

Lebanon’s health ministry said 22 people were killed on Wednesday in Israeli strikes across Mount Lebanon and southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research said more than 10,000 homes had been damaged or destroyed since the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect in April.

Council chief Chadi Abdallah said thousands of housing units had either been completely destroyed or partially damaged as Israeli strikes and demolition operations continued in southern Lebanon.

Trump-Xi talks under global spotlight

Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid growing tensions linked to Iran, trade and global energy security.

The US president travelled with a delegation of leading American business executives, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook and Jensen Huang.

China said ahead of the summit that issues involving Taiwan, human rights and development rights remained non-negotiable.