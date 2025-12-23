Israel passes law to shut Al Jazeera offices in Jerusalem

The Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, passed a law on Tuesday, December 23, to shut down the office of Al Jazeera in Jerusalem.

The law, also known as the the Al Jazeera Law, was applicable for two years under which the Middle East’s biggest news network’s office was closed and its work in Jerusalem and Israel was banned on May 5, 2024.

The Knesset also approved the law’s conversion into a permanent law.

The law allows the Communications Minister and the Prime Minister to close foreign channels and confiscate their equipment at any time, without a court order.

Also Read Masjid Al Nabawi Muezzin passes away

After the bill was presented, 22 MPs voted in favour of the law, while 10 opposed it, including nine Arab members of Parliament. According to a report by TRT World, the new law removes the requirement for a declared state of emergency or court approval to shut down a media outlet.