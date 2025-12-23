Masjid Al Nabawi Muazzin passes away in Madinah

Sheikh Faisal Numan’s funeral prayer was held at the Mosque premises after Fajr prayer on Tuesday

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd December 2025 3:48 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd December 2025 4:35 pm IST
Sheik Faisal bin Abdul Malik Numan

The Muazzein of Masjid Al Nabawi, Sheik Faisal bin Abdul Malik Numan, passed away in Madinah on Monday, December 22.

According to Inside the Haramain, a Saudi Arabia-based website, Sheikh Faisal Numan’s funeral prayer was held at the Mosque premises after Fajr prayer on Tuesday, followed by his burial at the historic Jannat al-Baqi cemetery in Madinah.

Sheikh Faisal Numan had served as the muezzin of the Masjid Al Nabawi for nearly 25 years – from 2001 to 2025.

Known for his soulful azaan and unwavering devotion to religion, he earned a special place in the hearts of millions of Muslims worldwide.

He belonged to a family with a long-standing tradition of serving as muezzins at the Masjid Al Nabawi. His father was appointed at the age of 14, and his grandfather also held the revered position.

