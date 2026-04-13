Israel prepares for possible war return after US–Iran talks fail

Israel’s military is preparing for a potential return to war with Iran following the collapse of ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad.

The reports, cited by The Times of Israel, suggest a coordinated briefing by defence officials, signalling heightened readiness amid concerns that the fragile ceasefire may not hold.

Hospital data reflects conflict impact in Israel

Israel’s Health Ministry said 7,693 people have been admitted to hospitals since the start of the war, with 104 still undergoing treatment.

Of those hospitalised, two are in critical condition, 31 in moderate condition and 58 in good condition. Some injuries were reported as indirect, including incidents while civilians sought shelter.

Iran restores key rail services

Rail links between Tehran, Tabriz and Mashhad have resumed after disruptions caused by strikes on transport infrastructure. Services, including a route connecting to Turkey, restarted following repairs to damaged tracks and bridges, restoring movement for passengers and goods.

Also Read US to block Iranian port access in Hormuz amid fragile ceasefire

Heritage sites damaged in Tehran

Iranian officials said 77 historical buildings, palaces and museums in Tehran were affected by strikes, according to IRNA.

Around 90 percent of the damage was described as minor, with the remainder more serious. Thirty-eight of the sites are nationally registered monuments, while others hold cultural and architectural significance.

At least 27 structures date back to the Qajar era. Affected landmarks include Farrokhabad Palace, Ishratabad Palace, Kahak Mill, Qasr Prison, the Stone Gate of the Marble Palace, Ahmad Reza Pahlavi Palace and the Rafi Nia Synagogue House.

Iran sets terms on maritime access

Iran’s armed forces said access to ports in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman would depend on overall security conditions, warning that restrictions could widen if threats persist.

Officials said vessels linked to hostile parties would be denied passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while other ships could transit under regulatory controls. They also rejected external restrictions on shipping, describing them as unlawful.

Iran signalled plans to maintain tighter control over the waterway beyond the current conflict, while warning that any threat to its ports could have broader consequences for regional maritime security.

US steps up maritime enforcement

US President Donald Trump said American forces would intercept vessels paying tolls to Iran and warned of action against any threats to shipping. He also indicated that naval operations would focus on clearing hazards in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump criticised NATO, saying US spending on the alliance would face “very serious examination”, while adding that member states are now increasing their engagement.

US President Donald Trump

Saudi oil output restored

Saudi Arabia said it has restored full pumping capacity through its East-West pipeline to about 7 million barrels per day after earlier disruptions.

Output at the Manifa field has returned to normal, with efforts ongoing to fully restore capacity at the Khurais field.

Calls for safe navigation and dialogue

Regional leaders emphasised the need to maintain secure and uninterrupted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, urging continued diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation and ensure stability in international shipping routes.

Lebanon front sees continued violence

Israeli strikes were reported across several towns in southern Lebanon, causing civilian casualties and damage to residential areas and infrastructure, including a school.

Lebanon’s army said a soldier died from injuries sustained in an earlier attack. Health services warned of increasing strain as the number of casualties rises.

Hezbollah said it carried out multiple operations targeting Israeli positions, including drone and missile strikes and rocket fire across border areas.

Israeli officials harden stance

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the conflict must end with the elimination of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen warned that infrastructure in Lebanon could be targeted if Hezbollah is not dismantled.

Political tensions widen internationally

In the United States, Senator Mark Kelly criticised Trump’s remarks about Pope Leo XIV, calling them “abhorrent” and linking the administration’s approach to rising casualties.

As a Catholic, I find it abhorrent that the President of the United States would publicly attack the Successor of St. Peter. Donald Trump is flailing. His war in Iran has led to the death and injury of American servicemembers and the death of Iranian children. He will attack… pic.twitter.com/fl5d1G2QVP — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) April 13, 2026

Shipping disruption affects Indian vessels

An Indian LPG tanker, Jag Vijram, has crossed the Strait of Hormuz under escort and is expected to reach India on Tuesday.

At least 15 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded west of the Strait amid heightened restrictions and security concerns affecting one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.