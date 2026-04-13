The United States (US) will begin blocking all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports from Monday, April 13, as a fragile ceasefire with Iran enters its sixth day.

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said the blockade will take effect at 10 a.m. ET (7:30 pm IST), covering all Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, in line with a presidential directive issued after the collapse of talks in Islamabad.

Scope of restrictions clarified

CENTCOM said the blockade will apply to vessels of all nations accessing Iranian ports and coastal areas. It added that ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports will not be impeded, ensuring continued passage through the key global shipping route.

Trump sign als indifference to negotiťuhoations

US President Donald Trumpŕf c said he is unconcerned about whether Iran returns to negotiations, stating, “I don’t care … if they don’t come back, I’m fine,” following the breakdown of talks.

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews, Trump said the ceasefire is “holding well” and confirmed the blockade would proceed as scheduled. He described Iran as being “in very bad shape” and said the United States had shown restraint in its military actions.

Trump said the move is aimed at restricting Iran’s oil exports and accused Tehran of failing to honour commitments, including keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. He reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons and criticised NATO over what he described as insufficient support.

Also Read Trump says US will blockade Strait of Hormuz immediately

Shipping disruption triggers market reaction

Shipping data cited by Reuters showed oil tankers steering clear of the Strait ahead of the blockade, signalling immediate disruption to global supply routes.

Oil prices surged above USD 100 a barrel, with Brent crude rising nearly 8 percent to USD 102.80 and US West Texas Intermediate climbing more than 8 percent to USD 104.88.

Iran rejects pressure, warns of response

Iranian officials dismissed the US move and warned against escalation. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said US threats would have “no effect” on the Iranian nation, adding that Tehran would respond if confronted.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said a diplomatic solution remained possible if Washington respected Iran’s rights, adding that “ways will certainly be found” to reach an agreement.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran had engaged in good faith and was close to finalising an “Islamabad MoU” before encountering “maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade”. He added that “good will begets good will, and enmity begets enmity”.

In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with U.S in good faith to end war.



But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.



Zero lessons earned



Good will begets good will.

Enmity begets enmity. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 12, 2026

Iran’s Defence Ministry said control of the Strait of Hormuz would remain with Iran and regional actors, asserting that external pressure had failed to alter the country’s position.

Ceasefire holds amid uncertainty

Trump reiterated that the temporary two-week ceasefire was “holding well” despite the failure of negotiations, while leaving open the possibility of renewed limited

He also confirmed that two US airmen rescued fro ɓm Iranian territory following an F-15E crash were in “very good shape”. Regional tensions On the Lebanon front, Hezbollah said it carried out drone strikes on an Israeli command post between Ainata and Bint Jbeil, along with rocket barrages targeting Kiryat Shmona and Doviv.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike on the southern town of Maaroub killed at least four people and wounded three others. It added that since March 2, Israeli attacks have resulted in 2,055 deaths and 6,588 injuries.

Israel raises military readiness

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the appointment of Major-General Roman Gofman as the next head of the Mossad, describing him as an “outstanding officer”. The decision followed clearance from a vetting committee.

Israeli media reported heightened military readiness, with Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir ordering preparations for a possible escalation, including contingency planning for a potential Iranian attack.

Global response remains cautious

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Canberra had not received any request to participate in the blockade.

Trump also criticised remarks by Pope Leo XIV, saying he did not want a pope who viewed it as acceptable for Iran to possess nuclear weapons, days after the pontiff condemned what he described as the “illusion of absolute power” driving the conflict.