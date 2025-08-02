Israel raises UAE travel warning amid regional threats

Tel Aviv: Israel has reinforced its travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel due to concerns over potential threats from regional armed groups.

In a statement, the National Security Council (NSC) raised its alert to Level 3 on Thursday, July 31, citing potential risks to Israeli and Jewish individuals, particularly during Jewish holidays and weekends.

The advisory follows recent military operations in Gaza and Iran, which Israeli officials say have heightened the threat to nationals abroad.

The NSC named groups aligned with Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas as among those potentially planning attacks outside Israel’s borders. The advisory, set at level 3, advises travellers to exercise extreme caution and consider postponing visits unless necessary.

Also Read Palestinian state backed by Western allies as Gaza war rages

In response to the heightened alert, Israel has begun withdrawing non-critical diplomatic personnel from the UAE. Hebrew media reported that most staff are being temporarily relocated as a precautionary measure.

Despite the reduction in staff, Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai remain operational. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated the missions continue to function in coordination with local authorities and will observe a short closure for the Tisha B’Av holiday.

The updated advisory comes amid a backdrop of security incidents. In November 2024, Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen serving the Jewish community in Dubai, was fatally attacked. Earlier this year, three individuals were sentenced to death in the UAE for politically motivated violence linked to the case.

In a separate episode, Israeli officials accused Iran-linked operatives of attempting to lure an Israeli businessman to the UAE under false pretences, allegedly with the intention of harming him.

While Israeli-UAE ties have deepened across trade, tourism, and innovation since the 2020 Abraham Accords, the ongoing Gaza conflict has strained diplomatic engagement and intensified regional sensitivities.