Israel received over 10K tons of US military equipment since Oct 7

The Israeli Defence Ministry (IDM) has announced that it had received more than 10,000 tons of military equipment since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Taking to X, on Wednesday, December 6, IDM wrote, “The 200th cargo plane carrying military equipment for the army had arrived in Israel.”

It includes armoured vehicles, armaments, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, ammunition and more, it added.

On October 11, the first US cargo plane arrived in Israel.

Since the beginning of the war, US President Joe Biden has pledged his country’s full support for Israel, stating his readiness to provide all necessary military assistance.

US gives Israel 3.8 billion dollars worth of military aid annually, including fighter jets and bombs, but in November, the Biden administration asked Congress to approve providing additional 14 billion dollars worth of military aid to Israel.

Gaza’s deadliest war began on October 7, when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 civilians.

Israel launched an air and artillery assault on Gaza, aiming to overthrow Hamas and return over 240 hostages held in the Strip.

Since October 7, at least 16,248 Palestinians, including 7,000 children, have been killed and 43,616 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

On Friday, December 1, Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a seven-day humanitarian pause with Hamas.