US announces visa ban on Israeli settlers attacking Palestinians

The United States (US) has imposed visa ban on Israeli settlers involved in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The move was anounced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, December 5, after President Joe Biden and other senior US officials have warned for months about increasing Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.

“We have underscored to the Israeli government the need to do more to hold accountable extremist settlers who have committed violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank,” Blinken said in a statement. “As President Biden has repeatedly said, those attacks are unacceptable.”

“Today, the State Department is implementing a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals believed to have been involved in undermining peace, security or stability in the West Bank, including through committing acts of violence or taking other actions that unduly restrict civilians’ access to essential services and basic necessities,” Blinken said.

“Immediate family members of such persons also may be subject to these restrictions.”

US continues to seek accountability for all acts of violence against civilians in the West Bank, Blinken added, and has also told the Palestinian Authority that it “must do more to curb Palestinian attacks against Israelis.”

The attacks in the West Bank have increased significantly following Hamas’ surprise attacks on Israel on October 7.

The United Nations (UN) reports that Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have more than doubled since the war began, causing approximately 1,000 Palestinians to flee their homes.

UN data indicates that 246 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the war began, with eight killed by settlers.