Israel kills 101 Palestinian kids in West Bank since Jan 2023

At least 101 Palestinian children have been killed since the beginning of 2023 by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers, states a report issued on Thursday, November 30, by the Britain’s Save the Children.

In a statement, the organisation said that the number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since October 7 reached 63 children.

The number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank has tripled this year, compared to 2022, the deadliest year on record since 2005, when 36 children were killed.

“Without a permanent end to the violence, Save the Children is gravely concerned that child and wider civilian casualties will continue to rise across the occupied Palestinian territory,” the report said.

“The escalation of violence in Gaza has been mirrored by increased control measures and violence in the West Bank including East Jerusalem, with ongoing unrest keeping children out of school, and restricting their access to vital services, including healthcare.”

In a statement, Jason Lee, the organisation’s director in Palestine, warned of deteriorating conditions for children in the West Bank due to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

“The ongoing killing of civilians in Gaza increases the likelihood of spreading to the West Bank, where children are already suffering from evisceration of their rights,” he added. Lee called on the Israeli forces to “stop using force against children.”

The Israeli forces conduct daily raids on West Bank villages and towns, resulting in confrontations, arrests, and the use of gas bombs against Palestinians.