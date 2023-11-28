3,260 Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces in West Bank since Oct 7

The war in Gaza has led to a surge in violence in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces arrested 3,260 Palestinians in West Bank since October 7
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Jerusalem: Israeli occupation forces have arrested 3,260 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club on Monday, November 27, the arrests were made in the towns of Bani Na’im near Hebron, Kafr Ni’ma in the Ramallah governorate, Jenin, Nablus, and Bethlehem.

The Israeli forces conduct daily raids on West Bank villages and towns, resulting in confrontations, arrests, and the use of gas bombs against Palestinians.

The war in Gaza has led to a surge in violence in the occupied West Bank. Since October 7, at least 239 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a Hamas surprise attack on October 7.

Health authorities in Gaza report 14,854 Palestinian deaths, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, while the Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

Tags
