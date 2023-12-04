Israeli army arrests 3,540 Palestinians in West Bank since Oct 7

Jerusalem: Israeli army have arrested 3,540 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority on Monday, December 4, the arrests were made in the Al-Dahisha and Bethlehem camps, with additional arrests distributed across most of the West Bank governorates.

The individuals were apprehended from their homes, at military checkpoints, surrendered under duress, and taken as hostages.

The arrest campaigns resulted in widespread harassment, brutal beatings, threats against detainees and their families, and extensive damage to citizens’ homes.

The Israeli army conducts daily raids on West Bank villages and towns, leading to confrontations, arrests, and the use of gas bombs against Palestinians.

The war in Gaza has led to a surge in violence in the occupied West Bank. Since October 7, at least 256 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank.

Reports of bombardment in Gaza ‘Petrifying’, says WHO Chief

“The reports of ongoing hostilities and heavy bombardment in Gaza are petrifying,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X on Sunday, December 3.

“Yesterday (Saturday) our team visited Nassar Medical Hospital in the south. It was packed with 1,000 patients — 3 times over its capacity,” Tedros said, “countless people were seeking shelter, filling every corner of the facility. Patients were receiving care on the floor, screaming in pain.”

He added that, “These conditions are beyond inadequate – unimaginable for the provision of health care. I cannot find words strong enough to express our concern over what we’re witnessing.”

He reiterated his call for a “ceasefire now.”