Gaza journalists Motaz, Bisan share poignant ‘last messages’

As Israel intensified its deadly bombardment and expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian journalists in the Gaza, who have been documenting the horror of war to the world through social media platforms, are losing hope of survival of making it to the end.

Journalists have been risking their lives to cover the ongoing conflict in Gaza Strip, despite facing personal losses, airstrikes, and communication outages since October 7.

Many of the journalists took to Instagram and shared heart-breaking final messages to the world, who are witnessing it but not taking action.

Motaz Azaiza, a 24-year-old photographer working on the ground in Gaza, said, “The phase of risking your life to show what’s happening is now over and the phase of trying to survive has begun.”

Motaz continued, “I have conveyed enough, and I bear God as witness that it was for his own sake and for the service of my country. We are now facing an internal siege.”

“We cannot go out, whether toward the north or the south. The Israeli government is besieging the central region from the north and south. Our situation is more tragic than you can imagine,” he said.

“Remember that we are not content for you to shared. We are a people facing geonicide, we are a cause attempting to stay alive,alone,” Motaz concluded.

Bisan Owda, a 25-year-old filmmaker from Gaza, wrote on Instagram stating that she no longer has hope for survival.

“I suffer from nightmares that are so close to reality that I no longer can differentiate between reality and a dream,” she said.

She further continuee, “My message to the world: You are not innocent of what is happening to us, you as governments or peoples that support Israel’s annihilation of my people,”

“We will not forgive you, we will not forgive you, humanity will not forgive you, we will not forget, even if we die, the history will never forget,” Bisan added.

Taking to Instagram, Hamza El Dahdouh, son of Al Jazeera correspondent Wael El Dahdouh, has questioned the world’s inaction.

“58 days of documenting and publishing everything that happens to try to convince the world that what is happening is a crime and genocide against civilians and no one moved. Do you need another 58 days to confirm?”, Dahdouh wrote.

Ismail Jood, a photojournalist in Gaza also took to Instagram and wrote, “Our last message: faces have become pale, hope has disappeared, and we will not forgive those who were able to speak the truth and remained silent. This world has proven to us that it is a hypocrite, but our world will be in a second place, a place more just, safer and more reassured by our Creator.”

“Congratulations on the testimony, people of Gaza, and congratulations on what is coming. My message to the Arab rulers, today it is us, and tomorrow it is you,” he added.