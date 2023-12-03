Israel says it won’t allow Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza after war

Amid the ongoing war between the Israel and Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to allow the Palestinian Authority (PA) to control the Gaza Strip once Israel removes the Hamas movement from power.

This was in response to questions during a press conference held at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, December 2, in which Netanyahu asked about the potential role of the PA in Gaza after the war.

As per a report by Times of Israel, he said, “I am not ready to delude myself and say that this flawed thing, which was brought about by a terrible mistake as part of the Oslo accords, should be allowed to rule Gaza.”

“It was a terrible mistake to return the most hostile thing in the Arab world and the Palestinian world into the center of the Land of Israel, the heart of the land,” he added.

Netanyahu criticized the PA for ‘supporting murderers and instilling hatred towards Israel in their children’.

He also pledged: “We will continue the war until we achieve all of its goals and it is impossible to achieve these goals without continuing the ground incursion. The ground incursion was essential in order to bring about the results up to now, and it is necessary to bring about future results.”

The Israeli forces resumed their aggression against the Gaza Strip on Friday, December 1, after 7 days of the temporary humanitarian truce, which came into force on November 24. During the truce, Hamas released 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.