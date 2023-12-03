Israeli strikes kill Palestinian scientist, Islamic Univ Prez Sufyan Tayeh

Prominent Palestinian scientist Sufyan Tayeh, along with his whole family, was killed in an airstrike in the Al-Faluja area in Jabalia in the northeastern Gaza Strip.

52-year-old Tayeh, who was President of the Islamic University of Gaza, was a researcher in physics and applied mathematics.

He was one among the 100 Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp on Saturday, December 2.

In 2021, he was classified as one of the two percent of the best researchers in the world, according to Quds News Network.

Moreover, he received the Abdul Hameed Shoman Prize for Young Arab Scientists and was appointed as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chair for physical, astrophysical, and space sciences in Palestine in the current year, 2023.

Gaza’s deadliest war began on October 7, when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 civilians.

Israel launched an air and artillery assault on Gaza, aiming to overthrow Hamas and return over 240 hostages held in the Strip.

Since October 7, at least 15,207 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, have been killed and 40,652 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The Israeli forces resumed their aggression against the Gaza Strip on Friday, December 1, after 7 days of the temporary humanitarian truce, which came into force on November 24. During the truce, Hamas released 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.