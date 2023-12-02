Anadolu cameraman killed in Israeli strikes; toll rises to 73

Muntassir Al-Sawwaf, a freelance cameraman working for the Turkish news agency Anadolu, lost his life after suffering injuries in the Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Daraj neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Two weeks ago, Al-Sawwaf suffered critical injuries in an Israeli airstrike, resulting in the deaths of his parents, two brothers, their children, and number of relatives.

المصور البطل منتصر الصواف شهيدا..



منتصر، رغم إصابته، استمر في التغطية لفضح جرائم الاحتلال في غزة، وتحدى هذا العالم الساقط، الذي لم يحرك ساكنا لوقف آلة القتل..

ورغم القهر والألم والحزن "تبقى معجزات الله أوسع من حدود أحلامنا"



مع السلامة يا خيّا، وربط الله على قلوب ذويك ومحبيك.. pic.twitter.com/JJtXxuuVlf — Bashar Hamdan 🇵🇸 (@Bashar_Hamdan) December 1, 2023

Sawaf, who returned to work after sustaining severe facial injuries, was tragically killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza on Friday, December 1.

Serdar Karagoz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Agency and General Director, expressed his condolences over the death of Al-Sawwaf.

He pointed out that Anadolu Agency is struggling to ensure the safety of the lives of our colleagues who perform their duties with great dedication under very difficult circumstances in Gaza.

He continued, “On behalf of Muntasir Al-Sawwaf and all of our colleagues who lost their lives in the Israeli government attacks in Gaza, we will continue our struggle to ensure that those who carried out these attacks are held accountable before international law.”

He added, “May God have mercy on our colleague and all our friends who lost their lives in Gaza, and I extend my condolences to their families.”

Bugün Anadolu Ajansında freelancer olarak çalışan mesai arkadaşımız Almontaser Alsawaf İsrail yönetiminin Gazze'ye yönelik saldırılarında maalesef hayatını kaybetti.



Anadolu Ajansı olarak Gazze’de çok zor koşullarda görevlerini büyük bir özveriyle yerine getiren… pic.twitter.com/OuG1aVvFjf — Serdar Karagöz (@serdarkaragoz) December 1, 2023

Two other journalists, Abdullah Darwish and Adham Hassouna was killed on Friday as a result of Israeli strikes in northern Gaza.

The death toll for the number of Palestinian journalists and media workers reached 73 since October 7, according to government media office in the Gaza Strip.

استشهاد الحبيب والصديق أبو مؤمن عبدالله درويش، الصحفي والمصور في قناة الأقصى الفضائية.



رحمك الله يا أبا مؤمن pic.twitter.com/dAGUDyLBM2 — محمد المدهون (@mohamed_mdn) December 1, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "ارتقاء الصحفي الحاصل على درجة الدكتوراة بالإعلام، أدهم حسونة وعدد من أفراد عائلته؛ جراء استهداف الاحــتــلال منزلهم في غزة". pic.twitter.com/4I7KaFDZbl — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 1, 2023

Gaza’s deadliest war began on October 7, when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 civilians.

Israel launched an air and artillery assault on Gaza, aiming to overthrow Hamas and return over 240 hostages held in the Strip.

Since October 7, at least 15,207 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, have been killed and 40,652 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

A four-day truce began on November 24, was extended twice, and ended on December 1 at 7 am local time. During the truce, Hamas released 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that Israel resumed its attacks on December 1 on various areas in the Gaza Strip after the pause, resulting in at least 109 deaths and numerous injuries.