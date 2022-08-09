Israel records highest monthly tourist arrivals since Covid outbreak

However, the monthly number is still behind the pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020, when some 343,800 tourists arrived in Israel.

Published: 9th August 2022
Tel Aviv: Israel registered 249,900 tourists arrivals in July, the highest monthly record since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics said.

Israel has logged a total of 1.26 million foreign tourists since the beginning of 2022, about eight times higher than the 156,200 tourists in the January-July period last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Israel reopened international tourists in November 2021, allowing the entry of vaccinated and recovered tourists, and in March, the entry of non-vaccinated ones.

The number of Israelis who went abroad in July reached more than one million, compared to 766,700 the month before and only 3,000 in April 2020, the statistics revealed.

