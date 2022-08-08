Dozens killed, homes destroyed in outcome of Israeli aggression on Gaza

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, between the Israeli occupation and the Islamic Jihad movement under Egyptian auspices, entered into force at 8:30 pm GMT Sunday evening.

The aggression, which lasted for three days, caused loss of life and property, as well as homes and agricultural lands in the strip.

Over the course of the three days, the Israeli occupation army launched raids on the Gaza Strip, as part of a military operation that started on Friday afternoon, August 5.

The occupation began the aggression, with the assassination of the commander in the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, Tayseer Al-Jabari, who was in an apartment inside a tower in Gaza City, which included residential apartments and the headquarters of media and civil institutions.

On Saturday evening, August 6, the occupation army also assassinated the commander of southern Gaza in the Al-Quds Brigades, Khaled Mansour, after targeting a house in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The aggression killed 43 Palestinians, including 15 children and 4 women, and the number of injuries reached 311.

On the other hand, Al-Quds Brigades fired hundreds of rockets toward Israeli positions adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), the ministry of works in Gaza said that the Israeli aggression damaged 16 housing units which were completely destroyed, 71 units were no longer habitable, and 1,675 units were severely or moderately damaged.

It further adds, that the aggression caused damage to dozens of acres of agricultural land and led to the shutdown of the power plant.