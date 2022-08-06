Tayseer Al-Jabari: The man killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Israeli occupation on Friday afternoon assassinated Tayseer Al-Jabari, one of the most prominent leaders of Saraya al-Quds (the military arm of the Islamic Jihad movement) by bombing a residential tower in Gaza.

The bombing included several sites belonging to the Al-Quds Brigades.

Tayseer Mahmoud Al-Jabari was born on January 18, 1972. He comes from the Al-Jabari family, the same family as the martyr Ahmed Al-Jabari, the second man in the Al-Qassam Brigades, who was assassinated by the occupation forces in 2012.

The martyr’s family lives in the Shujaiya neighbourhood (eastern Gaza Strip), adjacent to the Israeli security fence, which has been targeted and destroyed in all wars and waves of Israeli escalation.

جيش الاحتلال ينشر صورا يقول إنها للحظة استهداف البرج السكني الذي كان يقيم فيه القيادي في #سرايا_القدس #تيسير_الجعبري#غزة #غزة_تحت_القصف pic.twitter.com/K5xNgJa2fk — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) August 5, 2022

50-year-old Tayseer Al-Jabari is a historical leader and a founder of the Al-Quds Brigades. He was the commander of the northern region in the Gaza Strip, in addition to his membership in the Supreme Military Council of the military arm since the martyrdom of the former commander Baha Abu Al-Atta, who was assassinated in 2019.

He was arrested in the prisons of the occupation for several years. He was also arrested by the Palestinian Authority security services several times after the Oslo Accords were signed with the occupation in 1993.

Al-Jabari was one of the leaders of the Al-Quds Brigades during the Al-Aqsa Intifada, and he led the file of the central operations of the companies in the Gaza Strip at that time, and he had unmistakable fingerprints on their development, and also assumed the leadership of the northern region of the Al-Quds Brigades during the battle of “Sword of Jerusalem”.

According to Palestinian media, Al-Jabari was subjected to two assassination attempts in 2012 and 2014, as the occupation authorities accused him of being behind planning to carry out a series of attacks on it, from firing missiles at its cities to targeting military vehicles.

As per media reports, a spokesperson of the occupation army claimed that Al-Jabari was planning to launch anti-tank missiles at the Gaza Strip borders, prior to the arrest of a prominent leader of the Jihad Movement, Bassam al-Saadi, in the city of Jenin on Monday.