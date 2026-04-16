Israel report labels Greta Thunberg second ‘most dangerous antisemite’

The Israeli government’s latest global antisemitism report labels Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as the world’s second “most dangerous antisemite”, placing her among figures it accuses of spreading anti-Jewish and anti-Israel narratives.

Part of Israel’s 2026 assessment reviewing developments in 2025, the report identifies 10 individuals based on their global influence and public messaging. It uses metrics such as social media reach, media visibility and a “risk score” tied to content classified as antisemitic or anti-Israel.

The report records 815 antisemitic incidents worldwide in 2025, including 20 fatal attacks, while also factoring in non-violent activity such as protests, public commentary and online content.

Also Read Drop 100 bombs on Lebanon: Gaurav Arya remark sparks Iran Consulate backlash

Individuals named in the report

Influencer Dan Bilzerian tops the list, followed by Thunberg. Others named include Bassem Youssef, Candace Owens, Abdel Bari Atwan, Omar Suleiman, Anastasia Maria Loupis, Nick Fuentes, Ian Carroll and Tucker Carlson.

The report cites Thunberg’s references to “genocide”, “siege” and “mass starvation” in relation to Israel’s military actions in Gaza, along with her participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Thunberg calls for April 17 mobilisation

In a video posted on Instagram, Thunberg responded by calling for mass mobilisation on April 17, observed as Palestine Prisoners’ Day.

She urged supporters to “rise up for freedom” and called for action against what she described as Israel’s death penalty law applied to Palestinians, using the hashtag #FreePalestine.

In another Instagram video posted on April 7, shortly before a ceasefire was announced, Thunberg referred to remarks by Donald Trump, saying that “a whole civilisation will die tonight”, as she criticised what she described as a lack of global response and warned against normalising such rhetoric.

About Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg rose to prominence through the Fridays for Future campaign, becoming a leading voice in youth-led climate activism and addressing global forums including the United Nations.

She has also engaged in pro-Palestinian advocacy and took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian initiative aimed at delivering aid to Gaza and challenging the Israeli blockade.