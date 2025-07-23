Israel says ‘full victory’ needed in Gaza as ceasefire talks continue

Tel Aviv: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Israel must act for a complete victory in the war in Gaza.

Katz spoke on Tuesday, at a multi-front situation assessment with Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir and other senior commanders, according to a statement issued by the minister’s office.

“We are at the closest point to meeting the war’s goals. We have two remaining open theaters in Gaza and Yemen, and we must work toward a full victory in both,” Katz said.

His remarks came amid the ongoing talks in Doha, Qatar, for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and reports earlier in the day in Israeli media of significant progress, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, Katz stressed the importance of meeting the war’s goals as set, primarily the return of all Israeli hostages and the surrender of Hamas.

He added that there is a possibility of a renewal of the war against Iran, stressing the need to preserve the “achievements” of the brief war last month, while formulating an effective enforcement plan to ensure that Iran does not restore its nuclear and missile projects.

Katz also claimed that the Israeli army’s presence at the control points and in the security zones in the various sectors, including in Syria and Lebanon, is a “security need” for the defense of Israeli communities.

He added that the Israeli army will remain inside refugee camps in the West Bank, and if necessary, will also operate in additional ones.