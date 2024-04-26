Israel slams German decision to resume UNRWA funding

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 26th April 2024 4:17 pm IST
Israel slams German decision to resume UNRWA funding
UNRWA flag

Tel Aviv: Israel’s Foreign Ministry called the German government’s decision to renew cooperation with UNRWA (the UN Relief Works Agency) in Gaza “unfortunate and disappointing” adding that UNWRA is “part of the problem and not part of the solution.”

“Israel shared with Germany and other donor countries detailed information about hundreds of Hamas military operatives and many hundreds of other operatives belonging to the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad – all UNRWA employees,” said the ministry in a statement. “These are not some rotten apples – this is a rotten and poisoned tree.”

Also Read
Indian-origin student in US arrested for pro Palestine protests on campus

“The transfer of German taxpayers’ money to UNRWA, whose employees are such a large proportion of Hamas operatives – an organization considered in Germany to be a terrorist organization – will not contribute to the promotion of the security and well-being of the residents of the area, Israelis and Palestinians alike,” it added.

MS Education Academy

The Foreign Ministry went on to say, however, that it will continue to work “closely with the German government through all channels to channel humanitarian aid to Gaza through other agencies.”

In January, Germany and other countries suspended UNRWA’s financial aid following Israel’s incriminating evidence of its employees’ involvement in Hamas October massacres and kidnappings.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 26th April 2024 4:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button