Israel strongly objects Trump-led Gaza Peace Board

Jerusalem: Israel’s government is objecting to the White House announcement of leaders who will play a role in overseeing the next steps in Gaza.

The rare criticism from Israel of its close ally in Washington says the Gaza executive committee “was not coordinated with Israel and is contrary to its policy,” without details.

Saturday’s statement also said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the foreign ministry to contact Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The committee announced by the White House on January 16 includes no Israeli official but has an Israeli businessman. Other members announced so far include two of President Donald Trump’s closest confidants, a former British prime minister, an American general and a collection of top officials from Middle Eastern governments.

The Trump administration earlier in the week said the US-drafted ceasefire plan for Gaza was now moving into its challenging second phase.