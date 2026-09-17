Israel to eliminate Hamas before Gaza ‘migration plan’: Katz

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel’s military is prepared to eliminate Hamas in Gaza before the government moves ahead with a proposed “migration plan” for Palestinians.

Katz made the remarks in an X post on Wednesday, September 16, after former Israeli army colonel and Knesset candidate Ofer Winter criticised the military over the continued presence of Hamas commanders in Rafah.

Winter’s comments followed Israel’s announcement that Nael Abu Obeid, identified by the Israeli military as commander of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade, had been killed.

In response, Katz said Israeli forces had evacuated residents from Rafah and 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip, while destroying tunnels and homes. He also said the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet were continuing targeted operations against Hamas members.

Katz said the military’s activities in Gaza were taking place under the ceasefire arrangement and alongside commitments from the United States and other partner countries to disarm Hamas.

He added that the army was ready to act if authorised to eliminate Hamas and “complete the mission”, after which Israel could implement the proposed migration plan.

הביקורת המסולפת של עופר וינטר נגד הממשלה וצה"ל בעקבות חיסול מח"ט רפיח של החמאס אמש, זהה לזו של כל הלשעברים יושבי האולפנים בעלי התפיסה הביטחונית המיושנת שמתעלמים מההישגים הגדולים באיראן, בעזה, בלבנון ובסוריה כדי לתקוף את הממשלה. בדיוק כמוהם הוא תוקף במקום לשבח.



וינטר לא מעודכן… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 16, 2026

Israel’s proposed Gaza migration plan

Katz said the initiative could be expanded if the US administration revived the proposal and encouraged countries to accept Palestinians leaving Gaza.

He said he had considered appointing Winter to lead a directorate dealing with the issue but ultimately decided against the appointment.

Katz has described the proposal as voluntary and previously said Israel could facilitate Palestinian departures from Gaza by land and sea. He has also said the US was helping identify countries that might receive Palestinians.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has rejected the existence of a plan to force Palestinians out of Gaza.

Also Read US again denies Palestinian president visa to attend UN meeting

Gaza death toll

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 73,795 Palestinians had been killed and 174,798 injured since October 7, 2023.

The ministry said 1,381 Palestinians had been killed and 4,757 injured since the ceasefire agreement took effect.

The war has displaced most of Gaza’s population and caused extensive damage across the territory. Although the ceasefire has reduced the intensity of fighting, Israeli military raids in Gaza have continued.

Hamas said in late July that it was prepared to move forward with discussions on disarmament, which US President Donald Trump welcomed as progress.

In August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the final stage of the proposal, saying Israel would not withdraw from Gaza unless Hamas was completely disarmed.