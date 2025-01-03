Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks: Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Israel announced that it will send a delegation of senior security officials to Qatar next week to discuss a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a statement that “a delegation of professional officials from the Mossad, Shin Bet, and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces)” will travel to Doha to continue the negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this week, the Israeli state-owned Kan TV reported that Hamas had proposed a one-week ceasefire, during which it would locate the whereabouts of hostages still held in Gaza and provide a list of those who could be released. Israel has not officially commented on the proposal.

The talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, have been ongoing for more than a year.

Earlier on Wednesday Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning stating that Israel would intensify its military operations in Gaza if Hamas does not agree to a deal for the release of hostages “soon.”

In a public statement, Gallant said that should Hamas fail to permit the release of Israeli hostages, the group would face “blows of an intensity not seen in Gaza for a long time.”

He emphasised that Israel’s military would “escalate and intensify” its efforts against militant strongholds in Gaza until the hostages are freed and Hamas is “eliminated.”

Hamas seeks to prolong the truce, while Israel insists on the right to resume military action if it perceives a security threat.

Another point of contention is Hamas’s demand for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, which Israel opposes, asserting the need for a continued military presence to maintain security control.