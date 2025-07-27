Israel to temporarily pause fighting in Gaza

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to temporarily pause Israel’s fighting in Gaza throughout Sunday, Israeli media outlets reported.

According to Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News, the decision was made after Netanyahu consulted with Defence Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and other senior officials, in response to international pressure on the situation in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza will resume later in the night.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses said airdrops of humanitarian aid resumed over various locations in northern Gaza on Saturday evening.

The development came amid warnings from humanitarian organizations of a worsening starvation in Gaza, where access to necessities has been severely restricted since Israel closed all crossings to the strip in March.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF has said that it had killed a Hamas counter-intelligence commander in a strike in the northern Gaza Strip.

Amjad Muhammad Hassan Shaer, head of the counter-intelligence directorate in Hamas’ General Security Apparatus, was killed on Wednesday, the IDF said in a statement.

According to the Israeli army, the directorate is responsible for thwarting espionage and securing senior Hamas officials.

The statement added that over Thursday, in cooperation with ground forces, the Israeli Air Force struck dozens of military targets in the Gaza Strip.