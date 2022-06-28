Israel, US, four Arab nations agree to boost ties

Manama: Senior diplomats from Israel, the US, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt have agreed to form a framework for regional cooperation.

The meeting, hosted by Bahrain in Manama on Monday, was the first one of the Steering Committee of the Negev Forum, a summit attended by the same countries and held in Israel’s Negev Desert in March, reports Xinhua news agency.

The next meeting of its kind is expected to take place later this year, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

The officials discussed “ways to promote the cooperation in a manner that will bring tangible benefits for the region and its people”, the Ministry said.

Cooperation in such fields as security, clean energy, and food and water security will be explored, it added. The meeting came ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia in July.

The UAE, Bahrain and Morocco agreed to normalise their ties with Israel under the aegis of the US in 2020. Egypt and Israel signed a peace accord in 1979.

