Israel won’t leave Lebanon land despite Iran-US deal: Katz

Tel Aviv: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Monday, June 15, that Israel would maintain its military presence in areas it controls in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, despite an emerging agreement between the United States and Iran.

Katz’s remarks marked Israel’s first official response to the announcement of an interim US-Iran deal, which Pakistan has said is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19.

In a statement, Katz said US President Donald Trump was pursuing an agreement with Iran that aligned with American and Israeli interests, particularly efforts to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He added that Israel expected Washington to uphold that objective and address concerns related to Iran’s missile programme and regional allies.

At the same time, Katz stressed that Israel would preserve its ability to act independently against any perceived Iranian nuclear threat.

נשיא ארה"ב מוביל בימים אלה להסכם עם איראן מתוך ראיית האינטרסים האמריקאים, ובהם גם האינטרס המשותף עם ישראל – למנוע מאיראן נשק גרעיני – ואנו מצפים שיעמוד על העיקרון הזה ועקרונות נוספים בתחום הטילים ושלוחי הטרור.



ביחד הנחתנו על איראן מכות קשות שהסיגו את יכולותיה שנים רבות לאחור.… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 12, 2026

“Israel will not withdraw from the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza,” he said, adding that Israeli forces would continue operating in areas under their control.

The defence minister said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare for future scenarios to ensure Israel could prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons if necessary.

Katz also signalled that military operations would continue in parts of the occupied West Bank, saying Israeli forces would remain in northern Samaria and could expand operations if required.

He defended Israel’s security policy, arguing that decisive military action was necessary to counter threats from both nearby and distant adversaries. The minister further praised Israeli soldiers and military commanders for their role in recent operations and expressed support for families affected by the conflict.

Iran has linked progress in negotiations aimed at ending the war to a halt in Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. The latest comments underscore continuing tensions despite diplomatic efforts to secure a broader regional settlement.

Over the past two and a half years, Israel has established control over territory in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria totalling roughly 1,000 square kilometres, according to estimates cited in recent reports.