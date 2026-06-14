US-Iran peace deal reached, Trumps says Strait of Hormuz reopening

US President Donald Trump has claimed that a deal with Iran has been completed, announcing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of what he described as a US naval blockade in the strategically important waterway.

In a series of posts on Truth Social on Monday, June 15, Trump said the agreement would bring peace and security to the Middle East while ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

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“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump wrote, adding that he had authorised the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the United States naval blockade. He said the move would allow global shipping traffic and oil exports to resume without disruption.

Trump described the agreement as a diplomatic breakthrough, saying many previous US presidents had attempted to secure peace with Iran but failed. He claimed regional leaders had found a partner capable of helping achieve lasting stability.

In another post, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen upon the signing of the deal on Friday, June 19, to facilitate mine-removal operations. He added that the restoration of maritime traffic would enable oil to flow through the region again, benefiting both regional economies and global energy markets.

The US president also defended the agreement against criticism from lawmakers. Responding to comments by Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, Trump rejected comparisons between the reported deal and the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to Trump, the previous accord provided Iran with a pathway to a nuclear weapon, while the new deal would act as a barrier preventing Tehran from developing one.

In a separate post, Trump praised Victoria Coates of the Heritage Foundation, saying she understood the significance of the agreement. He reiterated that Iran would never possess a nuclear weapon under the deal and suggested commercial activity through the Strait of Hormuz would resume shortly.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most important energy transit routes, carrying a substantial share of global oil shipments. Any changes affecting navigation through the waterway are closely monitored by governments and energy markets worldwide.