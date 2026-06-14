US Navy helps 14 Indians aboard sinking dhow off Oman coast

A search and rescue operation is underway for 14 Indian nationals after a dhow began sinking off the coast of Oman ok Sunday, June 14, with the US Navy and a nearby cargo vessel providing assistance, according to media reports.

The vessel reportedly encountered trouble about 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, prompting the US Navy to alert shore authorities and the Indian Navy.

A US Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft responded to the distress call and deployed a life raft near the dhow. The aircraft remained at the scene while monitoring the situation as those on board moved onto the raft.

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The US Navy also requested assistance from MV Jabal Ali 9, a cargo vessel registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The ship altered its course and headed towards the location of the incident to support the ongoing operation.

According to vessel-tracking data, MV Jabal Ali 9 was sailing from Sohar in Oman to Mumbai when it was diverted.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Oman said it had learnt of an incident involving the Indian-flagged mechanised sailing vessel Virat 1 off the Omani coast.

The embassy added that search and rescue efforts were being coordinated with Omani authorities and vessels operating near the scene.

In a subsequent update on X, the mission said the vessel had suffered an engine failure and that all crew members had safely transferred to a life raft. It added that rescue efforts were continuing with the assistance of ships in the area under the coordination of Omani authorities.

The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident. — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 14, 2026

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns along key maritime routes in the region, including waters near the Strait of Hormuz, following ongoing tensions in the Middle East.