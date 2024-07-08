Israel working to bring more Indian construction workers

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 8th July 2024 1:15 pm IST
Representative image Photo: Reuters

Tel Aviv: Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority is working with the government of India to promote a path for construction workers from India to come and work in Israel in order to fill a labour shortage caused by the ongoing war in Gaza.

To that end, on Sunday the CEO of the Population Authority hosted a delegation from India that included the CEO of India’s National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and his team.

The meeting was attended by the director general of Israel’s Ministry of Construction and Housing, Yehuda Morgenstern, the head of the foreign workers administration at the Population Authority, Moshe Nakash, and representatives of various ministries.

Today, over 40,000 workers work in Israel in the construction industry, most of them from the countries of China, Moldova and India.

