Israeli airstrikes hit Yemeni capital, Houthis say

Cairo: Israeli airstrikes on Thursday hit the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, the Houthis’ media office reported.

The strikes came after the Israeli military struck Sanaa on Sunday, killing at least 10 people. Residents on Thursday reported loud explosions in the southern and western parts of the city.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The strikes occurred as the Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel was broadcasting a pre-recorded speech of the rebels’ top leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

The strikes came hours after the Israeli military intercepted a drone launched toward Israel by the Iranian-backed Houthis, the third strike from Yemen on Israel in the past week.

Tensions in the region were high Thursday as France, Germany and the United Kingdom started a process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme.

The mechanism, known as “snapback,” could freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals, and put renewed sanctions on its ballistic missile programme. It is designed to be veto-proof at the UN and is likely to go into effect.