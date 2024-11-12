Israeli army commander killed in Gaza

A 34-year-old Israeli military commander identified as Itamar Levin Fridman was killed in the war-torn northern Gaza Strip during an operation on Monday, November 11.

In a statement, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), confirmed Levin’s death and stated that the officer “fell during combat” while participating in a raid targeting Hamas positions in the area. They stated that he was struck and killed by an anti-tank missile during an Israeli raid on the northern Gaza city of Jabalia.

The Israeli army launched a major operation in early October, claiming there was a “Hamas resurgence” there, reports Xinhua news agency.

His death brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, to 783, according to official Israeli figures.

(With inputs from IANS)