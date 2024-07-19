Israeli army says Iranian-made drone from Yemen hit Tel Aviv

Jerusalem: An Israeli military spokesman said Friday that an initial investigation revealed that the aircraft that struck Tel Aviv early in the day was an Iranian-made drone launched from Yemen.

Israel Defence Forces’ spokesman Daniel Hagari told a press conference at a military base in Tel Aviv that the investigators believe a Samad-3 drone was used for the attack. The drone underwent an upgrade to increase its range, he said, adding, “We believe it was launched from Yemen.”

The military was still investigating why the aerial defense systems did not intercept the aircraft or trigger air raid sirens, he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Hagari, while the drone hit Tel Aviv, another drone attempting to enter Israeli territory from the east was intercepted, and a possible link between the two incidents is being investigated.

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant held a situation assessment meeting with the military’s top commanders and warned that Israel “will settle accounts with anyone who harms the country or launches terror attacks against it.”

Video footage on social networks showed a drone flying low across Tel Aviv’s shoreline before exploding just above buildings on a nearby street, near the U.S. embassy.

The Houthi forces had claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed a man in his 50s and lightly injured about 10 others.