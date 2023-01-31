Israeli citizen arrested after crossing into Lebanon

The incident took place on Monday morning, the Army said on Monday, adding that the man was seen crossing the border fence from Israeli territory into Lebanese territory.

Jerusalem: An Israeli citizen crossed over to Lebanon and was detained by Lebanese security forces, according to a statement by Israel’s Army.

The incident took place on Monday morning, the Army said on Monday, adding that the man was seen crossing the border fence from Israeli territory into Lebanese territory.

As the two countries do not have diplomatic ties and are officially at war, talks for his return “are currently being held through coordination and liaison channels,” the Army said.

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news identified the man as an Arab citizen of Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanese media reported he is currently under questioning.

