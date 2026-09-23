Israeli envoy walks out of UNGA over Erdogan’s genocide claim

The Israeli delegation walked out of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of an “insatiable genocidal mindset” over its war in Gaza.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and other members of the delegation left the hall while Erdogan was addressing the 81st session of the UNGA in New York on Tuesday, September 22. The Palestinian delegation applauded his remarks.

Nearly 130 heads of state and government are attending the UNGA High-Level Week in person, while representatives from all 193 UN member states are participating in the General Debate.

Also Read Turkish President again raises Kashmir issue during UN address

“This is a humanitarian issue. It is a matter of conscience for all of us,” Erdogan said, describing the situation in Gaza as an “extremely grave picture”.

“We are faced with a genocidal mindset that cannot get enough of killing,” he said, adding that no one with humanity, compassion, fairness and conscience could ignore the situation.

Erdogan also highlighted the impact of the conflict on children, saying Gaza was not only “the world’s largest children’s cemetery” but also the region with the highest rate of child amputees in the world.

Israeli envoy Danny Danon and his delegation walked out of the UNGA as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of an “insatiable genocidal mindset” over its war in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/xNq33LHSwd — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 23, 2026

Erdogan criticises UN over Gaza crisis

Erdogan said the Gaza crisis had exposed what he described as the failure of the United Nations to fulfil its responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

“The United Nations Organisation, established 81 years ago to preserve peace and security, has become unable to carry out this duty, or rather, has been made unable to do so,” he said.

“The organisation continues to lose blood,” Erdogan added, saying people in Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan and other crisis regions who had placed their hopes in the UN were deeply disappointed.

He called on the international community to increase pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza and urged countries that have not recognised Palestine to reconsider their positions.

Erdogan said Israel was refusing to advance the second phase of the US-backed ceasefire framework and criticised the international community over the continuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Turkish president described Gaza as “the most inhumane and shameful concentration camp of our time” and said it had become the world’s largest children’s graveyard. He also raised concerns over settler violence in the West Bank and restrictions on access to holy sites in Jerusalem.

Erdogan also criticised the absence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from the UN for the second consecutive year, describing it as an injustice.

He called on countries that have not recognised the State of Palestine to reconsider their positions, saying Türkiye would continue to speak for the Palestinian people.

“I would like to call upon all those countries who have yet not recognised the state of Palestine to reconsider their decisions,” he said.

He also called for the immediate reconstruction of Gaza and urged world leaders to exert greater pressure on Israel.

“We must begin the reconstruction of Gaza immediately,” Erdogan told the UN General Assembly, urging world leaders to “exert greater pressure on Israel”.

A joint assessment by the United Nations, World Bank and European Union estimated that Gaza will require USD 71.4 billion in recovery and reconstruction spending over the next decade.

Erdogan raises Kashmir issue at UNGA

Erdogan also raised the Kashmir issue during his UNGA address, calling for disputes in South Asia, including Kashmir, to be addressed through dialogue and within the framework of the UN Charter and relevant resolutions.

“In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions,” he said.

India has previously rejected Erdogan’s remarks on Kashmir, maintaining that the issue does not require third-party intervention.